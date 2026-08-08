ETV Bharat / bharat

AIIMS Delhi Terminates Security Guard For 'Inappropriate Behaviour' With Woman Patient

It has also filed a police complaint against the accused, Dhananjay Singh, and stated that punitive action has been taken against the private security firm.

A file photo of AIIMS, Delhi.
A file photo of AIIMS, Delhi. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 8, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, terminated a security guard on Saturday following a report of "inappropriate behaviour" toward a woman patient, the institution said in a press release.

The premier medical institute has also filed a police complaint against the person, identified as Dhananjay Singh, and stated that punitive action has been taken against the private security firm responsible for his employment.

"AIIMS New Delhi has taken strict action against security guard Mr Dhananjay Singh following a complaint of inappropriate behaviour with a woman patient. The guard has been terminated from service, a penalty has been levied on the security agency, and a police complaint has been lodged for further legal action," the press release stated.

Reaffirming its commitment to patient safety and dignity, the medical institution emphasised its strict stance against any form of harassment.

"AIIMS New Delhi reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment and misbehaviour against women and remains committed to ensuring a safe and dignified environment for all patients and attendants," the statement added.

The institute has moved for further legal proceedings to ensure accountability in the matter, the statement adds.

In a rare medical feat, an expert multidisciplinary team at AIIMS successfully performed a highly complex and risky bariatric surgery on a patient suffering from "super-super obesity" weighing 209 kg.

The patient suffered from severe sleep apnea and relied on tracheostomy and CPAP support for breathing. Following this successful surgery, the patient is now able to breathe independently.

Also Read

  1. 8.2% of people nationwide suffer from corneal blindness, affecting 38% of people between birth and 49 years of age.
  2. Delhi AIIMS's amazing feat: Successful surgery on a 209 kg 'super-super obese' patient, now breathing without a machine

TAGGED:

INAPPROPRIATE BEHAVIOUR
PATIENT SAFETY AND DIGNITY
PRIVATE SECURITY AGENCY
SEXUAL HARASSMENT
AIIMS DELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.