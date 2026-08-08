ETV Bharat / bharat

AIIMS Delhi Terminates Security Guard For 'Inappropriate Behaviour' With Woman Patient

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, terminated a security guard on Saturday following a report of "inappropriate behaviour" toward a woman patient, the institution said in a press release.

The premier medical institute has also filed a police complaint against the person, identified as Dhananjay Singh, and stated that punitive action has been taken against the private security firm responsible for his employment.

"AIIMS New Delhi has taken strict action against security guard Mr Dhananjay Singh following a complaint of inappropriate behaviour with a woman patient. The guard has been terminated from service, a penalty has been levied on the security agency, and a police complaint has been lodged for further legal action," the press release stated.

Reaffirming its commitment to patient safety and dignity, the medical institution emphasised its strict stance against any form of harassment.