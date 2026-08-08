AIIMS Delhi Terminates Security Guard For 'Inappropriate Behaviour' With Woman Patient
It has also filed a police complaint against the accused, Dhananjay Singh, and stated that punitive action has been taken against the private security firm.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, terminated a security guard on Saturday following a report of "inappropriate behaviour" toward a woman patient, the institution said in a press release.
The premier medical institute has also filed a police complaint against the person, identified as Dhananjay Singh, and stated that punitive action has been taken against the private security firm responsible for his employment.
"AIIMS New Delhi has taken strict action against security guard Mr Dhananjay Singh following a complaint of inappropriate behaviour with a woman patient. The guard has been terminated from service, a penalty has been levied on the security agency, and a police complaint has been lodged for further legal action," the press release stated.
Reaffirming its commitment to patient safety and dignity, the medical institution emphasised its strict stance against any form of harassment.
Delhi: AIIMS New Delhi has terminated a security guard, identified as Dhananjay Singh, following a complaint of inappropriate behaviour with a woman patient— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026
The security agency has also been penalised, and a police complaint has been filed for further legal action: AIIMS pic.twitter.com/qbsfJGv25f
"AIIMS New Delhi reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment and misbehaviour against women and remains committed to ensuring a safe and dignified environment for all patients and attendants," the statement added.
The institute has moved for further legal proceedings to ensure accountability in the matter, the statement adds.
In a rare medical feat, an expert multidisciplinary team at AIIMS successfully performed a highly complex and risky bariatric surgery on a patient suffering from "super-super obesity" weighing 209 kg.
The patient suffered from severe sleep apnea and relied on tracheostomy and CPAP support for breathing. Following this successful surgery, the patient is now able to breathe independently.
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