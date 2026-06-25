ETV Bharat / bharat

AIIMS Delhi Rolls Out Stringent Social Media Policy For Those Connected To The Institute

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has rolled out a detailed social media policy covering those connected to the institute, from students and resident doctors to faculty, staff, and recognised student bodies.

The guidelines, issued through an official memorandum dated June 22 and effective immediately, are designed to protect the institute's name and reputation while tightening rules around patient privacy, academic conduct, and online behaviour.

The guidelines are applicable to all individuals and entities affiliated with AIIMS, New Delhi including students enrolled in any undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, or super-speciality programs; student associations, societies, clubs, and organising committees recognised by AIIMS (ASA, RDA, SYS, etc.); faculty members, researchers, and administrative staff who communicate on behalf of or in connection with AIIMS; departments, centres, and institutional bodies operating official or semi-official digital communication channels. and any third-party collaborators or invitees granted temporary or delegated access to the institute.

As per the policy, no student, employee, or associated body is allowed to use the name "AIIMS, New Delhi", AIIMS logo, emblem, or official branding in any form (digital or print) without prior written approval from the concerned department. Unauthorised use includes but is not limited to-event posters, banners, and social media posts; Instagram, Facebook, Twitter handles that suggest official representation; videos, reels, or blogs that use AIIMS branding for promotional purposes and any use of the name/logo must align with official branding standards prescribed by AIIMS.

As per the policy, stakeholders are not allowed to post, share, or discuss any patient information, images, or case details on social media, even if the patient is not identified. It states, "This is mandated under the Indian Medical Council Regulations, 2002 and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023". This apart, the stakeholders must not share copyrighted material without proper authorisation or citation.

The stakeholders are also not allowed to post or forward content that is harassing, threatening, or discriminatory. They are required to comply with UGC Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, 2009. The stakeholders must not post obscene, defamatory, or hate speech content as per applicable laws.

Besides, they are not allowed to engage in plagiarism or academic dishonesty on social media platforms and not share exam questions, answer keys, or other confidential academic materials.

The policy states that student bodies and employees managing official content must:

1. Register official social media accounts with the concerned department.

2. Provide names, contact details, and institutional email IDs of the admin team.

3. Appoint a Media Coordinator as the point of contact for content approval.