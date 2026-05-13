ETV Bharat / bharat

AIIMS Delhi Performs Simultaneous Kidney-Pancreas Transplant After 18 Years

New Delhi: Doctors at AIIMS, Delhi, have successfully performed a simultaneous pancreas-kidney transplant after a gap of 18 years, marking a significant milestone in advanced organ transplantation in the country.

The complex surgery was carried out on a 30-year-old patient suffering from end-stage renal disease caused by long-standing Type 1 diabetes mellitus, Dr VK Bansal, professor in the Department of Surgery at AIIMS, Delhi, said. The procedure, conducted on April 14, involved transplantation of both kidney and pancreas from a deceased donor, enabling restoration of kidney function and reducing dependence on insulin therapy.

"The surgery was completed successfully, and the patient is currently stable with good graft function and normal blood glucose levels with minimal insulin requirement," he said. The surgery was performed by Dr Bansal and Dr Asuri Krishna from the Department of Surgery, along with Dr Sanjeet Rai and Dr Sushant Soren as part of the surgical team.

Support was provided by Dr Ashish Sharma and Dr Deepesh from the renal transplant department of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. The anaesthesia team was led by Dr Rahul Anand and Dr Nishant, while nephrology support was provided by Dr D Bhowmik and Dr Sandeep Mahajan.

Endocrinology support came from Dr Nikhil Tandon, Head of the Department of Endocrinology and presently director of the institute. The donor was a 50-year-old brain-dead individual identified at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

The major challenges included the procurement of organs from PGIMS Rohtak and timely transfer to AIIMS, which was accomplished with the help of Haryana and Delhi Police, creating a green corridor, Dr Krishna explained. "The recipient was a frail patient with compromised cardiac function and required intense monitoring both during and after surgery.

"The procedure involved placement of two organs rather than one, which added to the technical complexity. The pancreas is a very fragile organ and utmost care had to be taken during its handling. The team at AIIMS, through a coordinated effort, was able to overcome all these challenges, resulting in a life-changing outcome for the patient," Dr Krishna said.

Calling simultaneous pancreas-kidney (SPK) transplantation the "gold standard treatment" for selected patients with Type 1 diabetes and kidney failure, Dr Bansal said the procedure remains technically demanding and requires specialised surgical expertise, intensive perioperative care and strong immunosuppressive management.

"This accomplishment underscores AIIMS New Delhi's commitment to advancing cutting-edge medical care and reinforces its position as a leader in organ transplantation in India," he said.