AIIMS Delhi Grappling With Severe Staff Shortage: Parliamentary Committee Report
The report said 26 of 112 major operation theatres and 81 of 433 ICU beds are non-functional, while 843 of 4,178 beds are lying unutilised.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
New Delhi: A Parliamentary Committee report on the functioning of AIIMS, Delhi, has revealed that several medical services are being adversely affected due to a shortage of manpower.
Of the 13,911 sanctioned posts for non-faculty positions, 3,056 posts (22%) are lying vacant, says the report on 'Working of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi' by the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, chaired by Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav.
It further states that 508 posts (39%) are vacant out of 1,306 sanctioned posts for faculty positions. This shortage of doctors has rendered 20% of the beds, approximately one-fourth of the operating theatres (OTs), and 18.7% of the ICU beds unusable.
Non-functional ICUs, Underutilised Beds
The report mentions that 26 out of 112 major operating theatres and 81 out of 433 ICU beds are non-functional. In terms of the total 4,178 beds, 843 are lying unutilised. It noted that patients from across the country are required to wait for long hours for surgical interventions. The Neurosurgery department records the longest waiting period, extending up to five years, it observed.
"AIIMS is recognised as the centre of excellence for the treatment of rare diseases. However, patients have not been able to access treatment at AIIMS," the report states.
The report suggests that there is a need to increase the number of beds in cardiology, neurology, and trauma departments, while a minimum of 50 beds must be added to the neonatal facilities.
Lack Of Adquate Senior Residents
The report also exposed a glaring gap in the number of seats actually filled for the notified vacancies in the senior resident position, as only 440 out of 887 advertised posts were filled in 2024. The high attrition rate of doctors and personnel from other allied services is due to low salary and lack of necessary facilities as compared to renowned hospitals, it added.
Resident doctors reported that, under the pressure of their workload, they are often required to remain on duty for up to 36 consecutive hours. The report recommends that they should not be required to work for more than 12 hours at a stretch, nor for more than 48 hours per week.
Need to Enhance Cardiac, Neurological Conditions
The committee also noted that approximately 30% of deaths are attributed to cardiovascular disease, and there is a pressing need to enhance treatment facilities for cardiac and neurological conditions. The report also recommends the expansion of Outborn NICU services.
The majority of the patients are from Delhi (39.72%), followed by Uttar Pradesh (23.45%), Haryana (13.29%), Bihar (12.64%), Uttarakhand (3.5%), Rajasthan (1.66%), Madhya Pradesh (1.61%) and others (4.13%), the report said.
More AIIMS Needed
The committee recommended setting up AIIMS like institute in each state, including Karnataka, and establishing another AIIMS in the NCR region, developing an effective referral system in coordination with other AIIMS, establishing 100 to 150-bedded emergency centres across Delhi-NCR, and maximising the usage of telemedicine.
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