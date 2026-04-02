ETV Bharat / bharat

AIIMS Delhi Grappling With Severe Staff Shortage: Parliamentary Committee Report

New Delhi: A Parliamentary Committee report on the functioning of AIIMS, Delhi, has revealed that several medical services are being adversely affected due to a shortage of manpower.

Of the 13,911 sanctioned posts for non-faculty positions, 3,056 posts (22%) are lying vacant, says the report on 'Working of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi' by the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, chaired by Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav.

It further states that 508 posts (39%) are vacant out of 1,306 sanctioned posts for faculty positions. This shortage of doctors has rendered 20% of the beds, approximately one-fourth of the operating theatres (OTs), and 18.7% of the ICU beds unusable.

Non-functional ICUs, Underutilised Beds

The report mentions that 26 out of 112 major operating theatres and 81 out of 433 ICU beds are non-functional. In terms of the total 4,178 beds, 843 are lying unutilised. It noted that patients from across the country are required to wait for long hours for surgical interventions. The Neurosurgery department records the longest waiting period, extending up to five years, it observed.

"AIIMS is recognised as the centre of excellence for the treatment of rare diseases. However, patients have not been able to access treatment at AIIMS," the report states.

The report suggests that there is a need to increase the number of beds in cardiology, neurology, and trauma departments, while a minimum of 50 beds must be added to the neonatal facilities.