AIIMS Begins Phased Euthanasia For Harish Rana; Feeding Tube Removed First
After 13 years in a vegetative state, Harish Rana undergoes passive euthanasia at AIIMS; life support is being withdrawn step-by-step under expert supervision.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 10:27 AM IST
New Delhi: The process of granting passive euthanasia to Harish Rana has begun at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences following approval from the Supreme Court. Harish, a 32-year-old resident of Ghaziabad, has been in a vegetative state for the past 13 years with no signs of recovery.
A team of five to six doctors, including specialists in palliative care and other departments, has been formed by AIIMS to oversee the entire process. The hospital administration held a meeting on Monday and decided to begin the procedure in phases. As part of the first phase, the feeding tube providing liquid nutrition to Harish has been removed.
In the next stage, the water supply will also be discontinued. Doctors are ensuring that Harish does not experience pain or distress during the process. He is being given palliative care to keep him comfortable in his final moments. According to sources, AIIMS already follows a protocol for passive euthanasia, which the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved.
Acting on a petition filed by his father, Ashok Rana, the apex court on March 11 permitted withdrawal of life support in accordance with established medical and legal protocols. After this, Harish was admitted to the palliative care ward of the Institute of Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH) at AIIMS on Saturday evening, around 5 PM.
Harish had been dependent on medical support for survival, receiving food and water through a tube inserted into his stomach for over a decade. He also had a tracheal tube and a catheter in place. However, he was not on oxygen support.
Harish's condition dates back to 2013, when he suffered severe brain injuries after falling from the fourth floor of his PG accommodation while studying at Panjab University in Chandigarh. Since then, his parents have been caring for him continuously. With no improvement in his condition over the years, the family finally approached the top court seeking permission for passive euthanasia, which allows a patient to die naturally by withdrawing life-sustaining treatment.
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