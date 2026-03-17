ETV Bharat / bharat

AIIMS Begins Phased Euthanasia For Harish Rana; Feeding Tube Removed First

New Delhi: The process of granting passive euthanasia to Harish Rana has begun at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences following approval from the Supreme Court. Harish, a 32-year-old resident of Ghaziabad, has been in a vegetative state for the past 13 years with no signs of recovery.

A team of five to six doctors, including specialists in palliative care and other departments, has been formed by AIIMS to oversee the entire process. The hospital administration held a meeting on Monday and decided to begin the procedure in phases. As part of the first phase, the feeding tube providing liquid nutrition to Harish has been removed.

In the next stage, the water supply will also be discontinued. Doctors are ensuring that Harish does not experience pain or distress during the process. He is being given palliative care to keep him comfortable in his final moments. According to sources, AIIMS already follows a protocol for passive euthanasia, which the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved.