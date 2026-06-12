AICC Appoints 3 Observers For Punjab
The three observers are senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Meenakshi Natarajan and Bhajan Lal Jatav; they will submit a report to the high command.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Chandigarh: Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, due in February 2027, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday appointed three senior leaders as observers for the state.
According to an official press release issued by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on June 11, these appointments have been made with immediate effect on the directions of the Congress president.
The three observers are senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, former MP Meenakshi Natarajan and veteran leader Bhajan Lal Jatav. The party has asked them to take stock of the current political and organisational situation in Punjab. They have been told to prepare a detailed report and submit it to the high command.
According to the information, the team of observers may visit Punjab soon. During the visit, the team will meet senior leaders of Punjab Congress, MLAs, district presidents, office-bearers of frontal organisations and grassroots workers. During this, information will be collected about the issues within the party, the performance of the organisation and the current hold of the Congress among the people.
Punjab has always been an important state for the Congress. The party has had to face many challenges in the last few years. In such circumstances, the high command decision to send observers is being considered a sign that the party is trying to re-formulate its organisational strength and political strategy in Punjab.
Political analysts believe that organisational changes, new appointments or strategic decisions for the next Assembly elections can be taken in the Punjab Congress based on the observers' report.
However, no official reaction has come from the Punjab Congress leadership yet. No senior leader of the state party has made any statement about this decision. However, in political circles, this appointment is being seen in connection with the review of the current situation and organisational structure of the Punjab Congress.
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