ETV Bharat / bharat

AICC Appoints 3 Observers For Punjab

Chandigarh: Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, due in February 2027, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday appointed three senior leaders as observers for the state.

According to an official press release issued by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on June 11, these appointments have been made with immediate effect on the directions of the Congress president.

The three observers are senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, former MP Meenakshi Natarajan and veteran leader Bhajan Lal Jatav. The party has asked them to take stock of the current political and organisational situation in Punjab. They have been told to prepare a detailed report and submit it to the high command.

According to the information, the team of observers may visit Punjab soon. During the visit, the team will meet senior leaders of Punjab Congress, MLAs, district presidents, office-bearers of frontal organisations and grassroots workers. During this, information will be collected about the issues within the party, the performance of the organisation and the current hold of the Congress among the people.