AIAWU To Mobilise Members To Oppose VB-G RAM G Act, Protests Planned Across India
Published : December 24, 2025 at 8:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The All India Agriculture Workers Union (AIAWU) has asked all its members and office bearers of units across the country to raise their voice against the VB-G RAM G Act (Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) in the special Gram Sabhas organised by authorities in states and Union Territories (UTs).
Following the President’s assent on the Bill, the Department of Rural Development and Ministry of Panchayat Raj, in a letter addressed to the chief secretaries of states and UTs, directed them to conduct a special Gram Sabha for awareness on Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) VB-G RAM G Act by December 26.
Terming such directives as a violation of the democratic process, All India Agriculture Workers Union president A Vijayaraghavan said that the central government can’t directly instruct the states and UTs to conduct gram sabhas.
“It is the Gram Panchayat who are the custodian of organising gram sabhas. In fact, the central government should have consulted with the States and UTs before giving such an order,” said Vijayaraghavan to ETV Bharat here on Wednesday.
Vijayaraghavan said that the State government and UT administration need to consult with the elected members of the Gram Panchayats for organising such special gram sabhas.
“The way the VB-G RAM G Act was passed by the Parliament was undemocratic and now the central government has adopted undemocratic methods to conduct gram sabhas,” said Vijayaraghavan.
Stating that more than 8 million members of AIAWU from its 50,000 units will vehemently oppose the Act during the special gram sabhas, Vijayaraghavan said that VB-G RAM G Act doesn’t just change the name of a previous act but completely replaces it in its entirety of its substance and basic pro-people ideas.
“We will also meet the Panchayat Presidents, Sarpanches and submit a resolution appealing to oppose VB GRAM G and for restoration of MGNREGA,” said Vijayaraghavan.
He said that the BJP-led central government passed the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 dismantling the only centrally coordinated demand driven scheme of employment in the whole country - Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005.
“MGNREGA is a demand-driven programme that legally obligates the State to provide employment. The new Act seeks to fundamentally overturn this principle by converting a statutory right into a discretionary scheme, while simultaneously shifting the financial and administrative burden upon state governments,” said Vijayaraghavan.
Highlighting that since the passing of the MGNREGA, seeking its effective implementation on the ground and ensuring its benefits to the people has been a challenge for the successive governments, Vijayaraghavan said, “Instead of addressing any of these problems in the implementation of the act, the BJP government has launched a full-fledged attack on the agricultural and rural workers by dismantling MGNREGA, which used to follow a demand driven principle to provide employment in rural India by introducing an act which would only allow limited employment, a cap on the budget, and would force the state government to take the onus of creating employment without allocating them proper funds.”
Special Gram Sabha
A joint letter issued by Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj has asked the chief secretaries of States and UTs to conduct of special gram sabha for awareness on Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin).
“The Parliament has passed the historic Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, aligned with the national Vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The Act aims to further strengthen rural employment, livelihood diversification, and socio-economic empowerment through a rights-based framework backed by guaranteed access to wage employment and sustainable livelihood opportunities,” the letter in possession of ETV Bharat said.
Stating that the Ministry of Rural Development and Ministry of Panchayati Raj will closely monitor the progress, the letter directed the States and UTs to create widespread awareness regarding the key provisions and legal rights under the Act.
“It is requested to conduct a special gram sabha in every gram panchayat before 26th December, 2025. Timely action in this regard will ensure effective dissemination of information and smooth transition to the new statutory framework,” the letter stated.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha & Other Farmers Organisation opposing VB-G RAM G Act
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha & other farmers organisations too have come out openly against the VB-G RAM G Act. Terming the recent actions of the central government as authoritarian, anti-federal policies, the SKM has called for an All India Resistance Day on January 16.
“Farmers urged to resist and reverse the series of onslaught of corporate, authoritarian, anti-federal policies. Unleash struggles till the NDA government repeals the Seeds Bill 2025, the Electricity Bill 2025, the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, 4 Labour Codes and enact law for MSP@C2+50% with guaranteed procurement and comprehensive loan waiver,” the SKM said.
The SKM alleged that the authoritarian, anti-people NDA government has bulldozed the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee – MGNREG Act replacing it with the VB-G RAM G Act, enacted the Insurance Bill 2025 to provide 100 percent FDI, the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill 2025 allowing large scale private and foreign participation as per the interests of Indian corporates and MNCs.
“These attacks were in continuation of the imposition of the anti-people actions such as Free Trade Agreements by succumbing to US pressure, the Seeds Bill, the Electricity Bill, the 4 Labour Codes and each step has alienated the huge masses of the working people from the NDA government,” the SKM said.
The SKM has appealed to the farmers and rural workers to hold village Mahapanchayat and take New Year pledge to unleash struggles till attaining the repeal of all these Bills and Acts.
Talking to ETV Bharat, senior SKM leader P Krishnaprasad said, “The State Coordination Committees across India will meet before December 30 followed by District Coordination Committee and plan campaigns such as village padayatra, cycle rallies and door to door campaign to expose the anti-people anti- federal policies of the NDA government among the people during January 9-15, 2026.”
He said that the national council meeting of SKM will take place on January 11 in New Delhi. “SKM national council meeting will be held on January 11. The SKM extends unconditional support to the call of the joint platform of central trade unions for all India general strike against the imposition of the anti-worker 4 labour Codes and struggle by agricultural workers- NREGA Sangharsh Morcha -NSM to restore MGNREGA, enrich it with 200 days of work, Rs 700 as daily wage, linking with agriculture and allied sectors,” Krishnaprasad further said.
