AIAWU To Mobilise Members To Oppose VB-G RAM G Act, Protests Planned Across India

New Delhi: The All India Agriculture Workers Union (AIAWU) has asked all its members and office bearers of units across the country to raise their voice against the VB-G RAM G Act (Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) in the special Gram Sabhas organised by authorities in states and Union Territories (UTs).

Following the President’s assent on the Bill, the Department of Rural Development and Ministry of Panchayat Raj, in a letter addressed to the chief secretaries of states and UTs, directed them to conduct a special Gram Sabha for awareness on Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) VB-G RAM G Act by December 26.

Terming such directives as a violation of the democratic process, All India Agriculture Workers Union president A Vijayaraghavan said that the central government can’t directly instruct the states and UTs to conduct gram sabhas.

“It is the Gram Panchayat who are the custodian of organising gram sabhas. In fact, the central government should have consulted with the States and UTs before giving such an order,” said Vijayaraghavan to ETV Bharat here on Wednesday.

Vijayaraghavan said that the State government and UT administration need to consult with the elected members of the Gram Panchayats for organising such special gram sabhas.

“The way the VB-G RAM G Act was passed by the Parliament was undemocratic and now the central government has adopted undemocratic methods to conduct gram sabhas,” said Vijayaraghavan.

8 Million Members Of AIAWU To Lodge Protest

Stating that more than 8 million members of AIAWU from its 50,000 units will vehemently oppose the Act during the special gram sabhas, Vijayaraghavan said that VB-G RAM G Act doesn’t just change the name of a previous act but completely replaces it in its entirety of its substance and basic pro-people ideas.

“We will also meet the Panchayat Presidents, Sarpanches and submit a resolution appealing to oppose VB GRAM G and for restoration of MGNREGA,” said Vijayaraghavan.

He said that the BJP-led central government passed the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 dismantling the only centrally coordinated demand driven scheme of employment in the whole country - Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005.

“MGNREGA is a demand-driven programme that legally obligates the State to provide employment. The new Act seeks to fundamentally overturn this principle by converting a statutory right into a discretionary scheme, while simultaneously shifting the financial and administrative burden upon state governments,” said Vijayaraghavan.

Highlighting that since the passing of the MGNREGA, seeking its effective implementation on the ground and ensuring its benefits to the people has been a challenge for the successive governments, Vijayaraghavan said, “Instead of addressing any of these problems in the implementation of the act, the BJP government has launched a full-fledged attack on the agricultural and rural workers by dismantling MGNREGA, which used to follow a demand driven principle to provide employment in rural India by introducing an act which would only allow limited employment, a cap on the budget, and would force the state government to take the onus of creating employment without allocating them proper funds.”



Special Gram Sabha