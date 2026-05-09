ETV Bharat / bharat

AIADMK’s Attempt To Form Tamil Nadu Govt Rejected Due To BJP Proximity: CPI(M) Leader MA Baby

Madurai: CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby on Saturday said that the AIADMK attempted to form a government in Tamil Nadu but was not accepted because of its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He made the remarks while speaking to the press at a book release ceremony for the volume titled ‘Marxist Master Comrade S.A.P.’ held at a private hall in the Narimedu area of Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The event was also attended by prominent CPI(M) leaders, including G. Ramakrishnan, Chairman of the Central Control Commission, and Central Committee member K. Balabharathi.

Addressing the gathering, Baby criticised the delay by the governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in inviting the single largest party to form the government.

“The governor's role is to invite the party with the most seats and not to scrutinise the contents of letters submitted by smaller parties,” he said, accusing Delhi of attempting to interfere in the state’s political process.