AIADMK’s Attempt To Form Tamil Nadu Govt Rejected Due To BJP Proximity: CPI(M) Leader MA Baby
CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby stated the party supports TVK for its secular stance and criticized the AIADMK-BJP alliance.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Madurai: CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby on Saturday said that the AIADMK attempted to form a government in Tamil Nadu but was not accepted because of its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
He made the remarks while speaking to the press at a book release ceremony for the volume titled ‘Marxist Master Comrade S.A.P.’ held at a private hall in the Narimedu area of Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The event was also attended by prominent CPI(M) leaders, including G. Ramakrishnan, Chairman of the Central Control Commission, and Central Committee member K. Balabharathi.
Addressing the gathering, Baby criticised the delay by the governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in inviting the single largest party to form the government.
“The governor's role is to invite the party with the most seats and not to scrutinise the contents of letters submitted by smaller parties,” he said, accusing Delhi of attempting to interfere in the state’s political process.
Baby further alleged that the BJP was trying to seize power in Tamil Nadu through “backdoor” tactics by using the AIADMK.
CPI(M) has extended its support to the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, who Baby said is firmly committed to secularism.
Expressing confidence in Vijay’s intention to establish a secular government, Baby said the party trusts him to uphold these principles. He also dismissed rumours of a possible coalition between the DMK and AIADMK as “mere speculation".
“There are no issues between CPI(M) and DMK, and their alliance continues smoothly. Our party opposes any form of ‘horse-trading’ in government formation and stands firm on democratic principles and the mandate of the people in Tamil Nadu,” Baby said, reaffirming his party’s stance against accepting any government aligned with the BJP alliance.
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