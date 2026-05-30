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AIADMK Seeks Governor's Intervention, CBI Probe Into Alleged TVK ‘Horse Trading’

Representational Image | AIADMK Legislative Party Whip Thiru. Agri S. S. Krishnamurthy submits a letter to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker, in Chennai on May 26, 2026 (Tuesday). Party MLAs Thalavai Sundaram, O. S. Manian and MP I. S. Inbadurai were also present. ( File/ANI )

Chennai: The AIADMK on Saturday sought action against the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government over allegations of “horse trading” involving opposition legislators. In a petition to Governor RN Ravi, the party also accused TVK of turning the State Secretariat into a party office.

A delegation led by AIADMK MLA Agri Krishnamurthy and Rajya Sabha MP P Dhanapal met the Governor at Lok Bhavan in Chennai and handed over a memorandum demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations involving TVK.

The development comes amid continuing political tensions following the Assembly elections in which the TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in its electoral debut. The party later formed the government with the support of the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and left parties. The DMK secured 59 seats while the AIADMK won 47.

However, during the confidence vote in the Assembly, a controversy erupted when 25 AIADMK legislators belonging to a faction led by senior leaders SP Velumani and CV Shanmugam supported the TVK government. Subsequently, four AIADMK MLAs resigned from the Assembly and joined the ruling party.

The dissident legislators later returned to the leadership of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS). But the opposition party has continued to raise the issue of defections and the circumstances surrounding it.