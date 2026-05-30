AIADMK Seeks Governor's Intervention, CBI Probe Into Alleged TVK ‘Horse Trading’
AIADMK demands CBI probe into TVK's alleged horse trading, accuses ruling party of converting State Secretariat into party office amid Tamil Nadu political tensions.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Chennai: The AIADMK on Saturday sought action against the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government over allegations of “horse trading” involving opposition legislators. In a petition to Governor RN Ravi, the party also accused TVK of turning the State Secretariat into a party office.
A delegation led by AIADMK MLA Agri Krishnamurthy and Rajya Sabha MP P Dhanapal met the Governor at Lok Bhavan in Chennai and handed over a memorandum demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations involving TVK.
The development comes amid continuing political tensions following the Assembly elections in which the TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in its electoral debut. The party later formed the government with the support of the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and left parties. The DMK secured 59 seats while the AIADMK won 47.
However, during the confidence vote in the Assembly, a controversy erupted when 25 AIADMK legislators belonging to a faction led by senior leaders SP Velumani and CV Shanmugam supported the TVK government. Subsequently, four AIADMK MLAs resigned from the Assembly and joined the ruling party.
The dissident legislators later returned to the leadership of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS). But the opposition party has continued to raise the issue of defections and the circumstances surrounding it.
In the petition, the AIADMK alleged that the ruling TVK engaged in “horse trading” to induce opposition legislators to switch loyalties and was attempting to attract more AIADMK lawmakers. The party described the alleged practice as unprecedented in Tamil Nadu politics and sought an investigation into the matter.
The memorandum also urged authorities to examine the role of senior government officials, including the Chief Secretary and the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, in connection with the allegations.
Speaking to the media after meeting the governor, Krishnamurthy said the delegation acted on the instructions of Palaniswami and requested immediate intervention. “We have submitted a complaint petition to the governor urging him to stop the activities of the TVK, which is attempting to buy off AIADMK legislators through horse trading,” he said.
Krishnamurthy said the AIADMK had sought action under Article 167 of the Constitution against those allegedly involved and also complained that the State Secretariat had been converted into a party office by the ruling party. “We remain confident that the governor will take appropriate action in this matter,” he added.
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