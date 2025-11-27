ETV Bharat / bharat

Vijay Welcomes 9-Time MLA Sengottaiyan: 'His Experience Will Complement TVK's Movement'

Chennai: Actor turned politician Vijay on Thursday welcomed AIADMK senior leader KA Sengottaiyan to his party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, saying the former minister's experience would complement the movement as they gravitate towards the Assembly polls.

Sengottaiyan, who tendered his resignation on Wednesday to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker, to give up his membership as an MLA, visited the TVK party office in Panaiyur in the city's southern and seaside suburb.

Vijay released a video welcoming the AIADMK leader.

In the video, Vijay recalled how Sengottaiyan joined MGR's fan club at the age of 20 with a firm belief (that the matinee idol would rewrite the state's history).

Vijay said the septuagenarian leader took up the role of a legislator at that young age. He added that Sengottaiyan served as a trusted lieutenant for two political greats. While Vijay referred to the AIADMK founder as 'Puratchi Thalaivar MGR', he did not take the name of the late former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

He praised Sengottaiyan's 50-year-long association with one particular political movement. The actor noted how Sengottaiyan brings his rich experience and field work to the TVK. "Those things would stand shoulder to shoulder as our movement makes strides in the state's political turf," he said.

The actor welcomed him and those who had come with Sengottaiyan to join the TVK, and was confident that it would result in greater good.

Speaking to reporters after the party event, Sengottaiyan said Vijay will provide a clean government to the people of Tamil Nadu. He charged that both the DMK and the AIADMK are no different than each other now. He recalled how the DMK while sitting in the Opposition had given petitions to then Governor seeking action against the AIADMK ministers and nothing has come of it yet.

"My intent is that a clean government should be formed in Tamil Nadu. I have joined the TVK with that agenda. Vijay has created a people's movement and won the hearts of people," he said, adding that the situation in Tamil Nadu is that the children are telling their parents to vote for Vijay.