Vijay Welcomes 9-Time MLA Sengottaiyan: 'His Experience Will Complement TVK's Movement'
Actor Vijay, who welcomed the AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan, said the latter's experience would provide impetus to the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam's growth path.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 12:29 PM IST
Updated : November 27, 2025 at 4:36 PM IST
Chennai: Actor turned politician Vijay on Thursday welcomed AIADMK senior leader KA Sengottaiyan to his party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, saying the former minister's experience would complement the movement as they gravitate towards the Assembly polls.
Sengottaiyan, who tendered his resignation on Wednesday to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker, to give up his membership as an MLA, visited the TVK party office in Panaiyur in the city's southern and seaside suburb.
Vijay released a video welcoming the AIADMK leader.
In the video, Vijay recalled how Sengottaiyan joined MGR's fan club at the age of 20 with a firm belief (that the matinee idol would rewrite the state's history).
Vijay said the septuagenarian leader took up the role of a legislator at that young age. He added that Sengottaiyan served as a trusted lieutenant for two political greats. While Vijay referred to the AIADMK founder as 'Puratchi Thalaivar MGR', he did not take the name of the late former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
He praised Sengottaiyan's 50-year-long association with one particular political movement. The actor noted how Sengottaiyan brings his rich experience and field work to the TVK. "Those things would stand shoulder to shoulder as our movement makes strides in the state's political turf," he said.
The actor welcomed him and those who had come with Sengottaiyan to join the TVK, and was confident that it would result in greater good.
Speaking to reporters after the party event, Sengottaiyan said Vijay will provide a clean government to the people of Tamil Nadu. He charged that both the DMK and the AIADMK are no different than each other now. He recalled how the DMK while sitting in the Opposition had given petitions to then Governor seeking action against the AIADMK ministers and nothing has come of it yet.
"My intent is that a clean government should be formed in Tamil Nadu. I have joined the TVK with that agenda. Vijay has created a people's movement and won the hearts of people," he said, adding that the situation in Tamil Nadu is that the children are telling their parents to vote for Vijay.
The former AIADMK MLA who has served as minister in the cabinets of all four Chief Ministers from the AIADMK, from the founder MGR to Jayalalithaa to O Panneerselvam(OPS) to Edappadi K Palaniswami(EPS), said the people "yearn for a change."
He likened the rise of TVK to that of the Aam Aadmi Party rose to the power corridors in Delhi defeating two national parties and how it is now ruling in Punjab unseating the Congress party. "People are waiting to hand the TVK its victory here," Sengottaiyan said.
A new clean government which has the blessings of the people will be formed in 2026. Vijay will win through the people's revolution.
Asked whether the regimes of MGR and Jayalalithaa weren't clean, the former AIADMK leader shotback that MGR could stay in power for three consecutive terms and Jayalalithaa became the Chief Minister for five terms as they gave clean governance.
He dismissed Jayalalithaa's conviction in a disproportionate assets case as a hoisted case by the vendetta government. He was seen carrying Jayalalithaa's pocket size photograph in his shirt pocket. When prodded, Sengottaiyan maintained that "the TVK is a democratic party" and none have told him not to carry Jayalalithaa's photograph.
He also rejected theories of him having had talks with national parties or anyone from the archrival DMK.
He had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi in September soon after he was stripped of his party posts after his call for unity. He sought re-admission of OPS, Jayalalithaa's aide VK Sasikala and her nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder TTV Dhinakaran, to strengthen the AIADMK. Earlier on Oct 31, he met the sacked leaders on the sidelines of Muthuramalinga Thevar guru puja in Ramanathapuram.
EPS refused to comment on Sengottaiyan's new innings with the TVK. "He is no longer a part of AIADMK, so I don't have to comment on anything about him," he replied to the media persons who sought his reaction. His party colleague Kovai Sathyan did not show the same restraint and claimed that Sengottaiyan has now become TVK's liability. "No one is larger than a party or a party symbol or party ideology. It would not cost us anything," he said adding that Sengottaiyan shift to the TVK has shifted the larger liability of carrying him on the shoulders to the fledgling party. "Good luck to TVK," he said in a snidey remark.
The BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran said Sengottaiyan's shift would not have any impact on the AIADMK's prospects in the upcoming state assembly elections. He maintained that AIADMK's votebank will never be affected. Nagenthran who defected to the BJP from the AIADMK in 2017 said the latter party has its own votebank. "It won't change if someone leaves the party," he said, adding that the AIADMK-BJP alliance was going strong. "We have the people's support," he asserted.
Sengottaiyan was AIADMK organisation secretary and Erode Suburban (west) district secretary, the latter post he had held for decades until his sacking. He was first elected to the Assembly from then Sathyamangalam constituency and has now been returning to the House from Gobichettipalayam constituency. In 1996, he lost to a DMK candidate.
