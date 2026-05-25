ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Faces Fresh Turmoil As 3 Rebel MLAs Resign, 5 Return To EPS Camp

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's opposition party, the AIADMK, witnessed a dramatic political reshuffle on Monday as three rebel MLAs resigned from the Assembly, while five dissident legislators returned to the camp led by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The resignations and defections come less than two weeks after a major rebellion rocked the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam during the crucial Assembly confidence vote held on May 13 in support of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

According to Assembly sources, MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram), and S Jayakumar (Perundurai) submitted their resignation letters to Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar earlier in the day.

Shortly after tendering their resignations, the three legislators reportedly met TVK Minister Aadhav Arjuna, here, fuelling speculation that they are set to formally join the ruling TVK in the coming days.

Political observers view the move as a significant setback for the AIADMK leadership, which has been attempting to contain factional unrest following the controversial floor-test episode.

In a parallel development, five MLAs who had aligned themselves with the dissident bloc announced their return to the leadership of Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS. Among those returning is Arcot MLA S M Sukumar.

Party insiders said backchannel negotiations and pressure from district-level functionaries played a key role in persuading some legislators to return to the parent camp amid fears of disciplinary action and political isolation.

Numbers Game In Favour Of EPS

The latest developments have altered the internal arithmetic within the AIADMK legislature party.

The number of MLAs firmly backing EPS has reportedly increased to 27. The rebel faction's strength has dropped from 25 legislators to 17.