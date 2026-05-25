Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Faces Fresh Turmoil As 3 Rebel MLAs Resign, 5 Return To EPS Camp
MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel, P Sathyabama, and S Jayakumar submitted their resignation letters to Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar and are set to join TVK.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu's opposition party, the AIADMK, witnessed a dramatic political reshuffle on Monday as three rebel MLAs resigned from the Assembly, while five dissident legislators returned to the camp led by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
The resignations and defections come less than two weeks after a major rebellion rocked the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam during the crucial Assembly confidence vote held on May 13 in support of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
According to Assembly sources, MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram), and S Jayakumar (Perundurai) submitted their resignation letters to Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar earlier in the day.
Shortly after tendering their resignations, the three legislators reportedly met TVK Minister Aadhav Arjuna, here, fuelling speculation that they are set to formally join the ruling TVK in the coming days.
Political observers view the move as a significant setback for the AIADMK leadership, which has been attempting to contain factional unrest following the controversial floor-test episode.
In a parallel development, five MLAs who had aligned themselves with the dissident bloc announced their return to the leadership of Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS. Among those returning is Arcot MLA S M Sukumar.
Party insiders said backchannel negotiations and pressure from district-level functionaries played a key role in persuading some legislators to return to the parent camp amid fears of disciplinary action and political isolation.
Numbers Game In Favour Of EPS
The latest developments have altered the internal arithmetic within the AIADMK legislature party.
The number of MLAs firmly backing EPS has reportedly increased to 27. The rebel faction's strength has dropped from 25 legislators to 17.
The dissident group has largely been associated with senior AIADMK leaders C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani, both of whom have had differences with sections of the party leadership in recent months.
While the rebel camp has not officially announced a split, political analysts believe the resignations could further weaken its bargaining power within the party.
Floor Test Triggered Open Revolt
The present crisis traces its roots to the Tamil Nadu Assembly floor test held on May 13, when 25 AIADMK MLAs defied the party whip and voted in favour of the TVK government during a politically sensitive confidence motion.
The cross-voting stunned the opposition benches and exposed deep fractures within the AIADMK, which has been struggling to consolidate itself after successive electoral setbacks and leadership battles following the deaths of former Chief Ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi, reshaping Tamil Nadu politics.
The rebellion also intensified speculation that sections of the AIADMK were exploring closer ties with the ruling TVK, which has rapidly expanded its influence since actor-turned-politician Vijay formally entered active politics and led the party to power.
Damage Control
Sources within the AIADMK said the EPS camp is now focusing on preventing further erosion of its legislative strength while simultaneously initiating organisational restructuring ahead of upcoming local body and parliamentary political battles.
Senior party functionaries are also expected to hold discussions on possible disciplinary proceedings against legislators accused of anti-party activities.
Meanwhile, the ruling TVK has remained cautious in its public response, with party leaders maintaining that legislators joining the government camp are doing so 'voluntarily and based on political conviction'.
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