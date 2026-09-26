ETV Bharat / bharat

AI171 Crash Probe: Pilots' Grouping FIP Seeks Formal Consideration Of Its Tech Submissions Before Final Report

New Delhi: Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has asked the civil aviation ministry to ensure that its technical submissions on the AI 171 plane crash are formally considered before the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) finalises its probe report.

AAIB investigation into the aircraft crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, that killed 260 people, is at an advanced stage.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Friday, FIP requested that the grouping be nominated as an "independent technical participant in the review of the draft AI171 final investigation report".

It is now "reliably learnt that the government/ ministry has directed or is considering requiring the draft report to undergo examination by an independent committee before it is circulated/ finalised," FIP said.

Against this backdrop, FIP said that if such an independent review mechanism is being constituted, it should be formally nominated and represented in that process as an independent technical stakeholder representing the professional pilot community.

There were no immediate comments from the civil aviation ministry and AAIB on the FIP letter.

Air India's Boeing 787-8, or Dreamliner, with registration VT-ANB, en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after takeoff on June 12, 2025, killing 241 people onboard & 19 on the ground. A lone passenger survived, while all 12 crew members died in the AI171 accident that happened during the initial climb.