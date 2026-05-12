ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Says AI Will Help Detect ‘Mule Accounts’ As I4C, RBI Innovation Hub Sign Cyber Fraud Pact

Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves during the swearing-in ceremony of the Assam government, at Khanapara in Guwahati, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. BJP National President Nitin Nabin, state Minsters-designate Atul Bora, Rameswar Teli and others also seen. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government was intensifying efforts to build a ''cyber secure Bharat'' after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs signed an MoU with the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) to combat cyber fraud using Artificial Intelligence. In a post on X, Shah said: ''Mule accounts are big hurdles in curbing cyber crimes. Today, the I4C under MHA signed an MoU with RBIH unleashing the power of Artificial Intelligence to combat cyber fraud." He added that the initiative would "swiftly detect and cull hidden mule accounts by feeding the data from the I4C’s Suspect Registry to the AI-driven fraud detection system and serve the citizens as their next gen shield against cyber crime".