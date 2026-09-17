AI To Monitor Overhead Equipment? Railways' Claims Breakthrough With First-Of-Its-Kind Locomotive
The locomotive by the Patiala Locomotive Works claims to be capable of identifying abnormal activities and faults in the overhead equipment, reports Vipan Mehra.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Patiala: In a significant development, the Patiala Locomotive Works, a fully owned production unit of the Indian Railways, has produced the first locomotive equipped with an AI-based system for monitoring the overhead electrical system of the railways. The locomotive has been sent to Ghaziabad for further testing and inspection.
The PLW locomotive No. 39642 was flagged off by Senior Technician Neelam Devi in presence of Principal Chief Administrative Officer Sushil Kumar Srivastava.
In presence of Sh. S. K. Srivastava PCAO PLW, other higher officials & staff, the Senior-most lady staff of ECS Shop Smt Neelam Devi Sr. Technician has flagged off PLW locomotive No. 39642, the first locomotive of IR equipped with AI-based OHE Monitoring System.#IndianRailways#AI pic.twitter.com/f2jG78w5pI— PLW PATIALA (@PLWPatiala) September 14, 2026
Chief Electrical Engineer/Design and Quality, Suresh Kumar said that the system will be capable of identifying abnormal activities and faults in the overhead equipment and conveying relevant information to the control room.
“Sometimes, abnormal activities or technical faults occur in the overhead equipment. In such a situation, this system will monitor and record these activities, which will help the concerned authorities to take necessary action in a timely manner,” Kumar said.
He said that the information received from the system will reach the control room based on which the team working in the concerned section will be able to get information for the necessary repair and corrective action.
Kumar said this will help in making the monitoring and maintenance of the overhead system more effective. The project has been developed on the basis of the specifications set by the Railway Board, he said.
“A whole team of engineers and technical personnel has worked in developing it. The experience and technical experts of the team have been used in the project."
Kumar said that the AI system, once operational, will not have any additional impact on the normal operation of the loco pilot.
“Its main objective is to continuously monitor the overhead electrical system of the railway, identify faults in time and improve maintenance management,” he said.
According to railway officials, the system can be further developed in the future based on the data obtained from AI-based technology and practical experience.
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