ETV Bharat / bharat

AI To Monitor Overhead Equipment? Railways' Claims Breakthrough With First-Of-Its-Kind Locomotive

Patiala: In a significant development, the Patiala Locomotive Works, a fully owned production unit of the Indian Railways, has produced the first locomotive equipped with an AI-based system for monitoring the overhead electrical system of the railways. The locomotive has been sent to Ghaziabad for further testing and inspection.

The PLW locomotive No. 39642 was flagged off by Senior Technician Neelam Devi in presence of Principal Chief Administrative Officer Sushil Kumar Srivastava.

Chief Electrical Engineer/Design and Quality, Suresh Kumar said that the system will be capable of identifying abnormal activities and faults in the overhead equipment and conveying relevant information to the control room.

“Sometimes, abnormal activities or technical faults occur in the overhead equipment. In such a situation, this system will monitor and record these activities, which will help the concerned authorities to take necessary action in a timely manner,” Kumar said.