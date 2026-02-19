ETV Bharat / bharat

AI Surveillance Useful In Monitoring Challenging Terrain, Detecting Real-Time Threats: Rajendra Kumar

New Delhi: Stating that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can play an important role in transforming border management by enhancing and strengthening India’s ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) ecosystem, Rajendra Kumar, Home Secretary (Border Management), said on Thursday that technologies like AI-powered surveillance sensors, drones, etc. can be very useful in monitoring challenging terrain and detecting threats in real time.

“AI can also play an important role in resource optimisation and optimal deployment of our border guarding forces for effective management of border areas. By enabling faster, data-driven decisions, AI can significantly improve efficiency in managing complex border security challenges,” he said, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy.

When asked whether AI has been used in border management, Kumar said, “As these technologies are constantly evolving, various stakeholders managing the borders would need to synergise their efforts through tech-intensive surveillance to be effective in securing and managing our borders. The use cases for deploying AI in border management are also constantly evolving.”

AI For Defence

Kumar said AI can act as a critical force multiplier in national defence, by accelerating decision-making, enhancing surveillance, and optimising logistics.

“AI-powered systems can analyse vast amounts of satellite, drone, and sensor data, to detect border intrusions and identify threats in real time. In cybersecurity, AI can identify and mitigate threats faster than humans, securing critical infrastructure. AI can drive unmanned autonomous vehicles (UAVs) and robotic systems for high-risk reconnaissance, protecting personnel,” he said.

According to Kumar, AI can also enable predictive maintenance of military equipment, ensuring operational readiness. “Ultimately, AI increases battlefield intelligence, agility, and efficiency,” he said.

Improve Governance, Services, Last-Mile Delivery

The border management secretary also said that AI can improve governance, delivery of citizen-centric services and last mile delivery, by automating administrative tasks, using predictive analytics for data-driven policymaking and fostering transparency.