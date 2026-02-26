ETV Bharat / bharat

AI Summit Protest Row: Congress, Youth Congress Hold Satyagraha In Delhi

Congress leaders and workers protest at the Youth Congress office on Raisina Road. ( ETV Bharat )

By Rahul Chauhan

New Delhi: The arrest of Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib, following a protest during the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam last week, has triggered political tensions in Delhi.

On Thursday, the Delhi Pradesh Congress and Youth Congress held a “Satyagraha” at the Youth Congress office on Raisina Road, calling the action against Chib unjust and politically motivated.

Congress Stages Satyagraha

Several Congress leaders and workers joined the protest, alleging that dissent was being suppressed. Delhi Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra said the claim that the demonstration harmed India’s image was “baseless”, asserting that opposition parties have the democratic right to protest government policies.

Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress president Pushpa Singh accused the government of adopting an authoritarian approach and said protests would continue until Chib’s release.

Youth Congress leader Gagandeep Singh from Punjab termed the arrest “constitutionally wrong”, stating that opposition voices cannot be silenced in a democracy. Senior leaders, including Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, national secretary Abhishek Dutt and former Delhi minister Kiran Walia, also attended.

Police Version