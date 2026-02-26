AI Summit Protest Row: Congress, Youth Congress Hold Satyagraha In Delhi
Patiala House Court reserves order on anticipatory bail plea of Youth Congress leader Nigam Bhandari, linked to the summit protest.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
By Rahul Chauhan
New Delhi: The arrest of Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib, following a protest during the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam last week, has triggered political tensions in Delhi.
On Thursday, the Delhi Pradesh Congress and Youth Congress held a “Satyagraha” at the Youth Congress office on Raisina Road, calling the action against Chib unjust and politically motivated.
Congress Stages Satyagraha
Several Congress leaders and workers joined the protest, alleging that dissent was being suppressed. Delhi Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra said the claim that the demonstration harmed India’s image was “baseless”, asserting that opposition parties have the democratic right to protest government policies.
Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress president Pushpa Singh accused the government of adopting an authoritarian approach and said protests would continue until Chib’s release.
Youth Congress leader Gagandeep Singh from Punjab termed the arrest “constitutionally wrong”, stating that opposition voices cannot be silenced in a democracy. Senior leaders, including Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, national secretary Abhishek Dutt and former Delhi minister Kiran Walia, also attended.
Police Version
According to the Delhi Police, protesters allegedly entered Bharat Mandapam wearing printed T-shirts with messages concealed under sweaters and jackets. After reaching Hall No. 5, they removed their upper garments and waved the T-shirts in protest.
Police said a scuffle took place during the arrests, leaving three personnel injured. Investigators are probing how the protest was planned and are tracing the source of the printed material.
Court Proceedings
Chib was produced before the Patiala House Court and remanded to four days’ police custody. The court directed Delhi Police to provide him with a copy of the FIR.
Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma has reserved orders on the anticipatory bail plea of Youth Congress general secretary Nigam Bhandari in connection with the February 20 protest. The decision is expected on February 27.
The police custody of four arrested Youth Congress workers, Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narsimha Yadav, was extended by four days on February 25.
The Delhi Police are also bringing three Youth Congress workers from Himachal Pradesh on transit remand and are expected to seek further custody after presenting them before the court.
(With Inputs From Sanjay Kumar)
