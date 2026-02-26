ETV Bharat / bharat

AI Summit Protest: Dramatic Standoff Between Delhi, Shimla Police Ends After 24 Hours

Shimla: A high-voltage standoff between the police teams of Delhi and Shimla came to an end after a dramatic 24 hours on Thursday morning, after the Delhi Police team was finally cleared to head back to the national capital along with the three Youth Congress activists arrested in connection with the "shirtless protest" at the AI Summit.

In the 24-hour stalemate, the Delhi Police team was "detained" for about five hours even after procuring the transit remand from the ACJM. On Wednesday evening, the Himachal Pradesh Police registered a kidnapping case against the Delhi Police personnel and "detained" their vehicles at the Shogi border near Shimla. This occurred while they were en route to the national capital with the three Youth Congress members in custody.

The three accused, along with members of the Delhi Police, were taken to the residence of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM II) Ekansh Kapil at 1.30 am after undergoing medical examinations at the Deendyal Upadhyay Zonal Hospital in Shimla late Wednesday night. They were granted the transit remand, and they resumed their journey.

However, early Thursday morning, the Delhi police team was detained again at Kanlog in Shimla city. They were instructed to return to the national capital with the accused and a few additional police personnel, while the remaining members were asked to stay behind and cooperate with the investigation into the kidnapping case against them. The Shimla police also asked the Delhi team to hand over a copy of the digital evidence they possessed, which had allegedly been gathered during the arrest of the activists in Rohru.

The Delhi Police insisted that the safety of the three accused was their responsibility and that they would not leave any of their members behind. They later continued their movement towards Shoghi. Later at the Shoghi border, however, the Delhi team was detained yet again by the Shimla police at 4 am.

The Shimla police barricaded a vehicle belonging to the Delhi Police, which contained CCTV footage and other evidence. The Delhi Police stated that this vehicle holds digital evidence, accompanying documents, and arms. During the standoff, the Shimla police sought the keys to the barricaded vehicle, but the Delhi Police refused to hand them over.

A personnel from the Delhi team informed the Shimla police that a seizure memo had been provided, and the relevant documents had been shown to the ACJM, based on which they were granted the transit remand.

The Delhi police stated that they received 18 hours of transit remand, of which five hours had already elapsed. The impasse ended when the Delhi police shared a copy of the seizure memo with the Shimla police. Although they did not share the digital evidence, the memo listed the evidence in their possession related to the case.

Delhi Police ACP Rahul Vikram later told the media that the Shimla police could not legally seize the digital evidence or their vehicle. He added that the Shimla police would need to submit a written request if they wanted access to the evidence. Following the departure of the Delhi team, the Shimla police dispersed from the Shogi border.

The Delhi police are now set to produce the accused before a local magistrate in the national capital to seek remand. On Wednesday, advocate for the accused, Sandeep Dutta, told the media that the arrest was illegal because the proper procedures were not followed. He opposed the transit remand on the grounds of illegal detention and the lack of proper documentation.

Advocate Nand Lal, representing the Delhi Police, stated that the transit remand application was presented and approved. The conflict began on Wednesday morning when members of the Delhi Police arrested the three Youth Congress activists, linked to the February 20 protest at the AI Impact Summit, from a hotel in the Chirgaon area of Rohru subdivision in Shimla district. They were intercepted by local police and brought back to Shimla.