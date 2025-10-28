ETV Bharat / bharat

AI SATS Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, Officials Say Disaster Averted

According to airport officials, the incident occurred near Bay 32 at Terminal 3, when the bus was in the taxiway area, just a few feet from an Air India aircraft. At the time of the incident, there were no passengers on board the aircraft.

New Delhi: In a frightening incident, a bus caught fire at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon. The bus was operated by AI SATS (a joint venture between Air India Limited, a part of the TATA Group and SATS Limited), which provides ground-handling services for Air India.

IGIA officials stated that upon receiving information about the fire on the bus, an alert was immediately issued at the airport, and fire engines were immediately dispatched to the scene. They added that the firefighters acted swiftly and brought the fire under control.

Visual of the bus indicates that the fire was massive, which spread across the interior of the vehicle. However, officials have yet to respond to the condition of the driver of the bus.

Further, officials stated that the fire has been extinguished and the situation is under control. They added that they are probing the cause of the incident. While no major impact on airport operations is reported, the incident has caused panic among the passengers at the airport.

(The story will be updated)