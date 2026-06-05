'AI Reshaping Governance, Commerce And Judiciary Worldwide': CJI Surya Kant
The CJI said governments now utilise algorithmic systems to allocate welfare benefits, assess immigration applications, monitor borders, regulate financial systems, and support policing functions.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has said artificial intelligence is no longer a speculative frontier but an operational reality, posing one of the greatest challenges to international law. He stressed that decisions taken in this decade will define how technology, power, freedom, and justice intersect in the future.
Speaking at a public lecture in Birkbeck College of the University of London on "Artificial Intelligence and International Law," he said that unlike previous technological revolutions, AI does not merely enhance human capacity; it increasingly participates in decision-making processes that were historically considered uniquely human.
He said technology itself is neither inherently benevolent nor inherently harmful; its impact depends on the legal, political, and ethical frameworks societies choose to deploy it within.
"Artificial Intelligence is no longer a speculative technology residing at the edges of scientific imagination. It is now an operational reality that is reshaping governance, commerce, warfare, communication, public administration, and increasingly, the exercise of judicial and sovereign power itself," he said.
The CJI said that the responsibility of the law, therefore, is neither to resist technological progress nor to surrender unquestioningly to it.
Its responsibility is to ensure that technological power remains accountable to constitutional values, democratic legitimacy, and human dignity, he said.
He said governments now utilise algorithmic systems to allocate welfare benefits, assess immigration applications, monitor borders, regulate financial systems, and support policing functions. He said militaries are rapidly developing autonomous capabilities.
Courts across jurisdictions are beginning to confront questions involving AI-generated evidence, automated decision-making, and digital due process, he added.
"Private corporations possess technological capacities that rival, and in some instances exceed, the informational reach of sovereign states," he said.
He said artificial intelligence poses one of the most significant tests for international law in its modern evolution, and added that choices made during this decade will shape the relationship between technology, power, freedom, and justice for generations to come.
"The central challenge before us is to ensure that, in an age of intelligent machines, humanity retains authorship of the principles by which it is governed. If international law can rise to that challenge, artificial intelligence may become not merely a technological revolution, but an opportunity to reaffirm the values that lie at the foundation of democratic civilisation itself," he underscored.
CJI Kant, who is on a six-day UK trip, said that artificial intelligence presents unprecedented opportunities for strengthening the administration of justice and across jurisdictions, courts are increasingly leveraging AI-driven tools to assist with legal research, case management, translation services, transcription of proceedings, document classification, and the identification of judicial precedents.
The CJI wondered whether AI will influence international law as the transformation is already underway. Traditional international law is deeply anchored in territoriality, and AI fundamentally unsettles these assumptions, the CJI said, adding that AI systems function through globally distributed architectures that frequently transcend territorial boundaries altogether.
"A model may be trained on datasets collected across multiple jurisdictions, refined through computational infrastructure situated elsewhere, deployed through cloud-based systems spanning several continents, and ultimately produce decisions affecting individuals far removed from every point in that chain," he said.
Thanking Birkbeck College for hosting this important conversation, the CJI said that at moments of profound technological transformation, dialogue between courts, universities, governments, and civil societies becomes indispensable.
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