ETV Bharat / bharat

'AI Reshaping Governance, Commerce And Judiciary Worldwide': CJI Surya Kant

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has said artificial intelligence is no longer a speculative frontier but an operational reality, posing one of the greatest challenges to international law. He stressed that decisions taken in this decade will define how technology, power, freedom, and justice intersect in the future.

Speaking at a public lecture in Birkbeck College of the University of London on "Artificial Intelligence and International Law," he said that unlike previous technological revolutions, AI does not merely enhance human capacity; it increasingly participates in decision-making processes that were historically considered uniquely human.

He said technology itself is neither inherently benevolent nor inherently harmful; its impact depends on the legal, political, and ethical frameworks societies choose to deploy it within.

"Artificial Intelligence is no longer a speculative technology residing at the edges of scientific imagination. It is now an operational reality that is reshaping governance, commerce, warfare, communication, public administration, and increasingly, the exercise of judicial and sovereign power itself," he said.

The CJI said that the responsibility of the law, therefore, is neither to resist technological progress nor to surrender unquestioningly to it.

Its responsibility is to ensure that technological power remains accountable to constitutional values, democratic legitimacy, and human dignity, he said.

He said governments now utilise algorithmic systems to allocate welfare benefits, assess immigration applications, monitor borders, regulate financial systems, and support policing functions. He said militaries are rapidly developing autonomous capabilities.

Courts across jurisdictions are beginning to confront questions involving AI-generated evidence, automated decision-making, and digital due process, he added.