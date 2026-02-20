AI-Powered ‘Driver Eye’ Aims to Reduce Road Fatalities, Targets Commercial Fleets
Driver Eye uses real-time monitoring and alerts to detect driver fatigue, distraction and traffic violations, aiming to reduce accidents in commercial fleets.
New Delhi: With India reporting nearly 1.7 lakh road mishap fatalities annually, a Bengaluru-based technology firm is betting on artificial intelligence to address one of the biggest causes of accidents, human error.
At the centre of the effort is 'Driver Eye', an AI-powered in-vehicle monitoring system developed by mobility safety technology company Netradyne. The system uses real-time artificial intelligence and machine learning to track driver behaviour, detect risky actions, and provide immediate alerts both to drivers and fleet managers.
Speaking about the innovation, Teja, a representative of the company, told ETV Bharat, “ This product was designed not just as a business solution but as a safety intervention. More than 1,70,000 road fatalities were reported last year, and a majority of these are linked to driver behaviour — distraction, drowsiness, overspeeding or unsafe driving practices. We asked ourselves — why not use AI to solve this very critical problem?” he said.
The device, installed in commercial vehicles, comes equipped with inward and outward-facing cameras. The inward camera monitors driver behaviour, detecting signs of fatigue, mobile phone usage, distraction, or inattentiveness. The outward camera tracks road conditions and driving patterns, identifying overspeeding, lane departures, unsafe following distance, and even red-light violations.
What makes the system unique, according to the company, is its real-time feedback mechanism. When risky behaviour is detected, the driver immediately receives an audio alert inside the vehicle, allowing for instant correction. At the same time, the data is uploaded to a central portal accessible to fleet owners or safety managers.
“The idea is not to penalise drivers but to coach them positively,” Teja explained. “Every alert acts as constructive feedback. Over time, drivers improve their behaviour, and that directly contributes to reducing accidents.”
Unlike consumer-focused dash cameras, the system is designed as a Business-to-Business (B2B) solution. It is targeted at commercial fleet operators, particularly companies operating trucks, fuel tankers, logistics vehicles, and cash transportation vans.
The company has already secured several major clients in India, including Shell, Tata Steel, Indian Oil, and logistics and cash management firms. These companies, Teja said, prioritise fleet safety and operational efficiency, making them early adopters of AI-based monitoring.
Globally, the firm has expanded its footprint significantly, particularly in the United States. Among its international clients are PepsiCo and Frito-Lay. The company claims to have nearly 4,000 customers worldwide across the US, Europe and the UK.
Beyond commercial adoption, discussions are also underway at the policy level. The company confirmed that it is in talks with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways regarding potential frameworks that could encourage or mandate such safety technologies in commercial fleets. “We are working closely with the ministry. There are discussions on how policies can support adoption of such technology, especially in commercial trucking where a large number of accidents occur. Nothing has been finalised yet, but discussions are concrete,” Teja said.
Road safety experts have long argued that technology-enabled behavioural monitoring could play a transformative role in reducing crashes, particularly in the heavy vehicle segment. Commercial trucks account for a disproportionate share of highway accidents due to fatigue, long driving hours, and unsafe practices
