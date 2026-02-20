ETV Bharat / bharat

AI-Powered ‘Driver Eye’ Aims to Reduce Road Fatalities, Targets Commercial Fleets

New Delhi: With India reporting nearly 1.7 lakh road mishap fatalities annually, a Bengaluru-based technology firm is betting on artificial intelligence to address one of the biggest causes of accidents, human error.

At the centre of the effort is 'Driver Eye', an AI-powered in-vehicle monitoring system developed by mobility safety technology company Netradyne. The system uses real-time artificial intelligence and machine learning to track driver behaviour, detect risky actions, and provide immediate alerts both to drivers and fleet managers.

Speaking about the innovation, Teja, a representative of the company, told ETV Bharat, “ This product was designed not just as a business solution but as a safety intervention. More than 1,70,000 road fatalities were reported last year, and a majority of these are linked to driver behaviour — distraction, drowsiness, overspeeding or unsafe driving practices. We asked ourselves — why not use AI to solve this very critical problem?” he said.

The device, installed in commercial vehicles, comes equipped with inward and outward-facing cameras. The inward camera monitors driver behaviour, detecting signs of fatigue, mobile phone usage, distraction, or inattentiveness. The outward camera tracks road conditions and driving patterns, identifying overspeeding, lane departures, unsafe following distance, and even red-light violations.

What makes the system unique, according to the company, is its real-time feedback mechanism. When risky behaviour is detected, the driver immediately receives an audio alert inside the vehicle, allowing for instant correction. At the same time, the data is uploaded to a central portal accessible to fleet owners or safety managers.

“The idea is not to penalise drivers but to coach them positively,” Teja explained. “Every alert acts as constructive feedback. Over time, drivers improve their behaviour, and that directly contributes to reducing accidents.”