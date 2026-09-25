ETV Bharat / bharat

AI Pilot Fails Breath Analyser Test At Zurich Airport; Faces Suspension Pending Final Report

New Delhi: Air India has suspended a pilot for failing breath analyser test at the Zurich airport earlier this month before he was to operate a flight to the national capital and the airline is taking steps to strictly ensure regulatory compliance and curb violations, according to officials.

The incident that happened on September 6 came days after Air India terminated the services of the pilot-in-command of a Phuket-Delhi flight who had tested positive for drug use.

On Friday, the officials said the pilot was to operate Air India flight AI151 from Zurich to Delhi on September 6, and at the airport, he smelt of alcohol. Subsequently, the airline officials voluntarily informed the local authorities and requisite action was taken, they added. There was no official statement from Air India.

The officials said in the Zurich incident, the pilot was immediately removed from operating duties upon receipt of a preliminary breath analyser test report from local authorities and referred for further medical evaluation.

The pilot was subsequently repatriated to India as a passenger and remains under suspension pending the final medical examination report and completion of the investigation. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken based on the findings, the officials said.

Regarding the incident, a Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) spokesperson on Friday told PTI that necessary measures were taken in accordance with applicable national and international regulations.

"The operator and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India (DGCA) have been informed accordingly. As a result, flight AI151 from Zurich to Delhi could not be operated as scheduled," the spokesperson said. For reasons of data protection, the spokesperson said FOCA cannot provide further details on the case.