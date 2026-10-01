ETV Bharat / bharat

AI May Support Judicial Process, But Can Never Replace Judges: CJI Kant

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence may supplement research and support the judicial processes, but can never replace the legal acumen or decision-making, which must always remain with judges, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Thursday.

The CJI was addressing the plenary session of the 7th Congress of the Association of Asian Constitutional Courts and Equivalent Institutions in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. He said technology must be harnessed to expand access to justice while ensuring that it does not exclude vulnerable citizens or undermine public trust in the judicial system.

"Yet, as our reliance on data and artificial intelligence grows, so too must the safeguards governing their use. This is the purpose of our fourth initiative. In June 2026, the Supreme Court's AI Committee released the Draft Regulations for Use of Artificial Intelligence in Courts.

"Grounded in the principle of human primacy, they make clear that artificial intelligence may supplement judicial research and support the court's processes, but can never replace judicial acumen or decision-making, which must always remain with the judge," he said.

The CJI, who is on an official visit to Uzbekistan, also spoke in another function on the theme-- 'Digitising Justice: Charting the Supreme Court of India's Course'. Justice Kant said the digitisation of justice must remain anchored in the constitutional guarantees of liberty, equality and access to justice.

"For India, therefore, the question has never been whether Courts should embrace technology, but how it may be harnessed while remaining faithful to constitutional duties," the CJI said.

He said India's approach to digitisation was not limited to computerising existing judicial processes but involved "reengineering" them around the citizens. Justice Kant said the constitutional framework, particularly Articles 21 and 14, guarantees liberty and equality, while Article 32 enables citizens to approach the Supreme Court for enforcement of fundamental rights.

Article 39A, he added, further underscores the State's obligation to provide free legal aid so that lack of financial means does not become a barrier to justice.

Highlighting India's experience with technology in the judiciary, the CJI said electronic filing, virtual hearings, digital case management and live-streaming of Constitution Bench proceedings had helped reduce geographical and financial barriers and made judicial proceedings more accessible.