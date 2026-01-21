ETV Bharat / bharat

AI In Healthcare No Longer Optional, But A Necessity: MoS Health

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel on Wednesday said that the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare is no longer an option but a necessity.

“AI is not intended to replace doctors, but to augment their capabilities, help bridge gaps arising from shortages of medical professionals, and address the growing burden of patients,” said Patel while launching an online training programme on AI in Medical Education developed by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

The NBEMS is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The programme has been designed to provide approximately 50,000 doctors with a foundational understanding of Artificial Intelligence and its practical applications in clinical practice, diagnostics, clinical decision-making, research and medical education.

The initiative aims to enhance digital competencies among medical professionals and enable them to effectively integrate AI-based tools into healthcare delivery and academic practice.

Expressing satisfaction at the enthusiastic response to the initiative, Patel said, “More than 42,000 doctors have already registered for the programme. The initiative is both timely and forward-looking. In a country grappling with a significant burden of non-communicable diseases and the continuing challenge of tuberculosis, such programmes can support a shift from reactive to more proactive and preventive approaches to healthcare delivery.”