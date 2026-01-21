AI In Healthcare No Longer Optional, But A Necessity: MoS Health
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences developed an online training programme on Artificial Intelligence in medical education.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel on Wednesday said that the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare is no longer an option but a necessity.
“AI is not intended to replace doctors, but to augment their capabilities, help bridge gaps arising from shortages of medical professionals, and address the growing burden of patients,” said Patel while launching an online training programme on AI in Medical Education developed by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).
The NBEMS is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The programme has been designed to provide approximately 50,000 doctors with a foundational understanding of Artificial Intelligence and its practical applications in clinical practice, diagnostics, clinical decision-making, research and medical education.
The initiative aims to enhance digital competencies among medical professionals and enable them to effectively integrate AI-based tools into healthcare delivery and academic practice.
Expressing satisfaction at the enthusiastic response to the initiative, Patel said, “More than 42,000 doctors have already registered for the programme. The initiative is both timely and forward-looking. In a country grappling with a significant burden of non-communicable diseases and the continuing challenge of tuberculosis, such programmes can support a shift from reactive to more proactive and preventive approaches to healthcare delivery.”
She also congratulated NBEMS for its commendable efforts in conceptualising and implementing the programme, and appreciated the institution for taking a proactive role in leveraging emerging technologies to strengthen medical education and healthcare delivery in the country.
Addressing the programme, health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that the launch of the online training initiative on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare is a significant step towards strengthening medical education and building the capacity of doctors across the country.
“Such initiatives are crucial for promoting responsible adoption of emerging technologies, improving healthcare delivery, and advancing India’s vision of digital health,” Srivastava said.
Dr Abhijat Sheth, President of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, stated that the programme reflects NBEMS’ commitment to modernising medical education and strengthening capacity building among doctors.
Senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, distinguished functionaries of NBEMS, and eminent national and international experts from the fields of medicine, medical education, and healthcare technology were also present virtually at the event.
Also Read