AI Impact Summit: Govt Introduces AI Enabled Smart Warehouses For Reducing Foodgrain Losses

New Delhi: In a bid to reduce food grain losses and improve storage efficiency, the government has introduced smart warehouses powered by Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

The recently developed SMART Warehouse Solution is an advanced technology-driven system designed to remotely monitor and protect food grains stored in conventional warehouses. It remotely monitors temperature, relative humidity, CO2, airflow, fire, smoke, phosphate, and oxygen levels, and alert warehouse authorities about quantity and quality loss of food grains stored in conventional warehouses.

Highlighting the system, an official stated at the AI Impact Summit-2026 that the SMART Warehouse Solution also integrates AI-enabled smart camera systems to enhance overall surveillance and monitoring efficiency, and improve real-time monitoring efficiency.

As per the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, this solution monitors critical events such as unauthorised door access and rodent activities, helping strengthen control and security measures by raising periodic alerts for timely corrective actions by warehouse functionaries.

"Around 33 to 40 sensors are deployed in a warehouse with a capacity of 1,500 Metric Tons. So far, WFP India has deployed the SMART Warehouse Solution in 12 locations across India, covering both producing and consuming regions and different agro-climatic zones," it said.