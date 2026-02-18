AI Impact Summit: Govt Introduces AI Enabled Smart Warehouses For Reducing Foodgrain Losses
An official said various initiatives are in the pipeline to further smoothen the process. The focus is on leveraging on the latest technology.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
New Delhi: In a bid to reduce food grain losses and improve storage efficiency, the government has introduced smart warehouses powered by Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.
The recently developed SMART Warehouse Solution is an advanced technology-driven system designed to remotely monitor and protect food grains stored in conventional warehouses. It remotely monitors temperature, relative humidity, CO2, airflow, fire, smoke, phosphate, and oxygen levels, and alert warehouse authorities about quantity and quality loss of food grains stored in conventional warehouses.
Highlighting the system, an official stated at the AI Impact Summit-2026 that the SMART Warehouse Solution also integrates AI-enabled smart camera systems to enhance overall surveillance and monitoring efficiency, and improve real-time monitoring efficiency.
As per the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, this solution monitors critical events such as unauthorised door access and rodent activities, helping strengthen control and security measures by raising periodic alerts for timely corrective actions by warehouse functionaries.
"Around 33 to 40 sensors are deployed in a warehouse with a capacity of 1,500 Metric Tons. So far, WFP India has deployed the SMART Warehouse Solution in 12 locations across India, covering both producing and consuming regions and different agro-climatic zones," it said.
Food grains losses in the warehouses occur due to lack of real-time quality information which would allow for timely monitoring of warehouse conditions and preventive actions by warehouse authorities. Losses occur when insects, rodents, mites, birds, and microorganisms, consume the grain. Infestation causes increase in moisture, free fatty acid levels, and decrease in pH and protein contents resulting in loss of quality.
As standard quality control approach, conventional government warehouses measure and monitor the grain moisture content and infestation through periodical manual sampling and analysis of grain. However, this manual method has significant limitations, with scope for errors, delays, and mismanagement by functionaries, that may compromise transparency and reliability. Addressing this storage loss has been a priority for the Government of India.
Benefits of the new technology includes reducing losses in conventional warehouses by enabling managers to strengthen monitoring and to take timely corrective actions thereby preserving the quality of food grains. Speaking about the enabled technology, a Ministry official told ETV Bharat, "We are using one of the best technologies that has been benefiting us in very stage of storage."
The official further said, "From entry of the foodgrains to unloading it at the warehouse with the use of the AI technology , we are smoothening the entire process. In addition to that, it is also ensuring security."
"Various initiatives are in the pipeline towards this direction to further smoothen the process. In the coming days , our focus is to leverage on the latest technology," he said.
