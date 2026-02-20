ETV Bharat / bharat

AI Impact Summit: AI-Enabled Feedback System Helps Resolve PDS Beneficiaries' Grievances

New Delhi: Poor families residing in remote areas of the country, who depend on free rations from their local fair price shops often face numerous due to lack access to formal complaint systems. However, a new AI-enabled feedback system is changing the scenario by resolving the beneficiaries' grievances.

Since December last year, the cutting-edged AI-enabled technology has reached out to nearly 30 lakh beneficiaries across the country through automated calls in 21 different local languages. During the interactions, the system analyzes their responses to identify problems which they faced at the fair price shops. The system identified over 11,000 grievances which were successfully resolved within a defined timeframe.

The system mostly identified some common issues faced by beneficiaries of government schemes including poor quality of grains, short supply, inappropriate weight, unnecessary charge for free ration, and delays in distribution. Through AI-based analysis of beneficiaries’ feedback, the concerns are identified quickly and converted into formal grievances. Each case is then forwarded to the concerned authorities for timely action.

By systematically addressing the problems, the system is helping address irregularities, improve service delivery to ensure a smoother and transparent ration distribution process for poor people.

Highlighting the benefits of AI-powered systems to help poor people, officials of ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution told ETV Bharat it is a multilingual AI-powered people engagement system that enables direct feedback from beneficiaries in a simple and accessible manner.

Through automated calls in local languages, the system captures beneficiaries’ experiences at shops. It listens carefully to their responses, identifies service gaps and automatically converts negative feedback into trackable grievances. Each complaint is digitally recorded, forwarded to the concerned authorities, and monitored until resolution within a defined timeframe. By directly connecting with beneficiaries and ensuring their voices lead to action, the system strengthens last-mile accountability and ensures that the right ration reaches the right person in the right quantity and quality.

“The AI-enabled system makes automated calls to beneficiaries in their local language and asks for feedback based on their experience during visits to fair price shops to collect free foodgrains. After receiving the response, the system categorizes the feedback as positive, neutral, or negative. If a beneficiary gives a negative response, the system seeks their consent to register a formal complaint. If the person agrees, the system automatically initiates the grievance redressal process and forwards the complaint to the relevant department for resolution within a defined timeframe,” the official stated.