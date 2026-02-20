AI Impact Summit: AI-Enabled Feedback System Helps Resolve PDS Beneficiaries' Grievances
The cutting-edge technology has reached out to nearly 30 lakh beneficiaries across the country through automated calls in 21 different local languages.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Poor families residing in remote areas of the country, who depend on free rations from their local fair price shops often face numerous due to lack access to formal complaint systems. However, a new AI-enabled feedback system is changing the scenario by resolving the beneficiaries' grievances.
Since December last year, the cutting-edged AI-enabled technology has reached out to nearly 30 lakh beneficiaries across the country through automated calls in 21 different local languages. During the interactions, the system analyzes their responses to identify problems which they faced at the fair price shops. The system identified over 11,000 grievances which were successfully resolved within a defined timeframe.
The system mostly identified some common issues faced by beneficiaries of government schemes including poor quality of grains, short supply, inappropriate weight, unnecessary charge for free ration, and delays in distribution. Through AI-based analysis of beneficiaries’ feedback, the concerns are identified quickly and converted into formal grievances. Each case is then forwarded to the concerned authorities for timely action.
By systematically addressing the problems, the system is helping address irregularities, improve service delivery to ensure a smoother and transparent ration distribution process for poor people.
Highlighting the benefits of AI-powered systems to help poor people, officials of ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution told ETV Bharat it is a multilingual AI-powered people engagement system that enables direct feedback from beneficiaries in a simple and accessible manner.
Through automated calls in local languages, the system captures beneficiaries’ experiences at shops. It listens carefully to their responses, identifies service gaps and automatically converts negative feedback into trackable grievances. Each complaint is digitally recorded, forwarded to the concerned authorities, and monitored until resolution within a defined timeframe. By directly connecting with beneficiaries and ensuring their voices lead to action, the system strengthens last-mile accountability and ensures that the right ration reaches the right person in the right quantity and quality.
“The AI-enabled system makes automated calls to beneficiaries in their local language and asks for feedback based on their experience during visits to fair price shops to collect free foodgrains. After receiving the response, the system categorizes the feedback as positive, neutral, or negative. If a beneficiary gives a negative response, the system seeks their consent to register a formal complaint. If the person agrees, the system automatically initiates the grievance redressal process and forwards the complaint to the relevant department for resolution within a defined timeframe,” the official stated.
In the process, after the conversation is completed, the complainants receive an SMS with a complaint number, which helps them track the status of their grievance. The system is specially designed to support poor beneficiaries residing in remote areas who receive free rations but often do not know how or where to raise their concerns. By simplifying the complaint process and ensuring time-bound resolution, it provides them with an accessible and reliable way to seek solutions.
“Once a complaint is registered, it is forwarded to the respective state’s grievance redressal portal. From there, it is sent to the concerned district department, and then a field officer is assigned to visit the shop and investigate the matter. This ensures that every grievance is thoroughly examined and addressed at the ground level. The ideal time to resolve a complaint is 15–20 days. After the period, the system makes a follow-up call to the complainant to check whether they are satisfied with the resolution. If the beneficiary responds negatively, the entire process is restarted to ensure stricter action is taken and the issue is fully addressed,” the officials explained.
“The authorities have set a clear target to focus on addressing grievances related to ration shops, where most complaints are registered. Throughout the process, there is no human intervention, ensuring that grievance redressal is fair, transparent, and unbiased. The authorities also conduct sentiment analysis and other data-driven evaluations of the collected grievances to continuously improve the system and make the process more effective,” the officials stated.
“The positive aspect of this system is that people do not need to download any application or use an app to register their complaints. They only need to receive a call and respond directly. Currently, the call pick-up rate is around 30–40 per cent because many beneficiaries are not yet aware of the system and often assume the call is spam. Once awareness increases and more people answer the calls, the number of grievances successfully registered and resolved will automatically improve,” the officials said.
As per the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, AI-enabled advanced analytics and AI-driven optimization are being used to plan the efficient movement of food grains across India’s Public Distribution System (PDS) network.
“By analyzing factors such as demand, stock availability, and logistics routes, the system helps reduce transportation distances, costs, and delivery delays. Integrated with national logistics platforms, it ensures more reliable distribution, lowers emissions, and strengthens the resilience of the entire end-to-end supply chain, ensuring that food grains reach beneficiaries on time and in full quantity,” it said.
