AI Impact Summit 2026: Traffic Diversions, Gridlock Disrupt Delhi; Expo Extended Till Saturday

New Delhi: The national capital is witnessing heightened security and diplomatic activity as the five-day Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Summit 2026 continues at Bharat Mandapam.

With delegates from over 30 countries, global technology leaders, ministers, diplomats and international organisations in attendance, Delhi has effectively transformed into a tightly monitored diplomatic zone.

While the summit has positioned India as a major global AI hub, the extensive VVIP movement and security protocols have significantly disrupted daily life, especially traffic across central, east and south Delhi. This has also affected people from the National Capital Region (NCR).

Despite prior advisories issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, commuters across several corridors reported prolonged congestion, near-zero vehicle movement and travel delays.

Complete Traffic Diversion Plan: February 19 Restrictions

In view of high-level VVIP movements on February 19, the Delhi Traffic Police has enforced special restrictions during two peak windows.

One of the restrictions was from 7.30 am to 10.00 am. The second one will take place in the evening, from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Authorities have stated that traffic regulations are essential to ensure the secure movement of diplomatic convoys and emergency readiness.

Roads Likely to Be Affected

Traffic pressure, diversions or intermittent stoppages are expected on:

Sardar Patel Marg

Mother Teresa Crescent

Teen Murti Marg

Akbar Road

Janpath

Prithviraj Road

Rajesh Pilot Marg

Subramaniam Bharti Marg

Mathura Road (Lodhi Flyover to Dr Dinesh Chandra Dalmia Chowk)

Bhairon Marg

Shanti Path

Africa Avenue

Gurugram Road

Parade Road

Additionally, movement is closely regulated along key roads, including Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath, Akbar Road, Shanti Path, and Bhairon Marg, to facilitate VVIP corridors.

Suggested Alternative Routes

Commuters have been advised to use:

San Martin Marg

Panchsheel Marg

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road

Lodhi Road

Barapullah Elevated Road

Ring Road

Tilak Marg

Feroze Shah Road

Rafi Marg

Parliament Street

South Avenue Road

NH-48

Commuters are urged to plan journeys in advance, keep sufficient buffer time, avoid restricted stretches and follow on-ground instructions.

More than 10,000 police personnel, including nearly 5,000 traffic officers, have been deployed across the city. A dedicated coordination cell is monitoring traffic flow, intelligence inputs and emergency response. Ambulances have been stationed along designated VVIP routes to prevent disruption in medical emergencies.

