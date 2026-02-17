ETV Bharat / bharat

When AI Couldn’t Fix the Queue: Crowd Chaos at Delhi’s AI Summit

New Delhi: What was billed as one of the world’s largest gatherings on artificial intelligence began with grand ambition, but quickly descended into frustration for many on the ground, as long queues, closed gates, confusion over access and a lack of basic amenities dominated conversations as the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital entered its second day.

The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening, brings together global leaders, innovators, policymakers and technology enthusiasts to deliberate on the future of AI. With participants from 13 countries, including Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, the summit underscores India’s growing prominence in the global AI ecosystem. However, for many attendees, the promise of cutting-edge innovation was overshadowed by what they described as poor planning and chaotic management.

‘No Maps, No Internet’

The main peeve of many attendees was crowding. Some indicated they had trouble getting to different halls or were unable to locate their session rooms. Many said the creative elements of the event fell short of being a cutting-edge technology exhibition.

Veena Mishra told ETV Bharat that navigating the venue was a challenge due to the absence of maps and information boards. “There should be maps put inside at every corner for guidance. The Mandapam is huge and has so many halls. There is no information about which stalls or exhibitions are inside which hall. It’s very confusing and difficult to see what is of my interest,” she said.

Others echoed similar concerns online, with several users describing the event as overcrowded and poorly coordinated.

Kritika Kapoor wrote on X that the summit was “too crowded”, adding that people could barely move. She also criticised what she saw as a lack of substantive AI showcases, calling it “just another well-marketed event”.

Several people have commented that mobile data services were poor inside the venue, which made it hard to reach colleagues through email, send updates and join online discussions while they were happening. “Mobile internet is not working and I cant even buy food because of that here,” said an attendee, calling the situation ironic for an AI-focused gathering.

“Mobile internet is barely working at the India AI Impact Summit. Irony, IRONY, eye-run-eeeeeeee. (Who knows who’ll see this tweet and when),” Aditi Agrawal, another attendee wrote on X.

Long Lines, Closed Gates

From early morning queues to sudden gate closures, the opening day saw confusion build steadily outside the venue. Several attendees alleged that entry gates were shut without prior notice, leaving hundreds stranded.

Ashutosh Ranka, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, said he arrived with high expectations but was unable to enter after gates were reportedly closed due to overcrowding. “I came here to attend the summit. Today was the first day. And the gates were suddenly closed at 3 pm (heard some were closed by 12 pm), citing heavy crowd inside. Went from gate to gate, no luck. Thousands of people left stranded outside. Including exhibitors,” he wrote on X.

While expressing pride in India’s strides in AI, Ranka questioned the event’s management. “India is perfectly capable of hosting such summits smoothly. Just need right people planning the event properly. I don’t get why we still struggle,” he added.

Punit Jain, founder of Reskill, also criticised the organisation in a sharply worded post, listing “7 am queues” and a “12 pm full evacuation”. He alleged that exhibitors, delegates and startup founders were left outside without water or clear communication.

“Ground reality was chaos. If access was limited to select high-value guests, just say it upfront. Don’t mobilise the ecosystem and then displace them. This is not how we build India’s AI future,” Jain wrote.

Registration Confusion and App Glitches