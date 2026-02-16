ETV Bharat / bharat

AI Has Potential To Reduce The Burden On The Healthcare Workforce: Health Secretary

The panel discussion on Scaling AI for Public Health Impact at the AI Impact Summit 2026. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Monday said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to reduce the burden on the healthcare workforce while strengthening, not replacing, the physician–patient relationship.

She emphasized that digital systems enable the capture and transmission of information while AI enables its intelligent interpretation and action.

Srivastava chaired a high-level panel discussion on the theme “Scaling AI for Public Health Impact: Public-Private Partnership” at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The summit brings together global leaders, policymakers, industry experts, academia, and innovators to deliberate on the transformative potential of AI across sectors, with a special emphasis on inclusive and sustainable development.

Srivastava said that over the past decade, India’s health system has transitioned from basic digitisation of records and improved data reporting to building a nationally interoperable digital health ecosystem.

She recalled that the National Health Policy set the vision of achieving the highest attainable standard of health and well-being for all citizens, which was further operationalised through the National Digital Health Blueprint by promoting open standards, interoperability, privacy-by-design, and the adoption of emerging technologies, including Generative AI.

The health secretary highlighted that the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has evolved into a robust digital public infrastructure for health, with over 859 million ABHA accounts linked to more than 878 million health records.

“With more than 1.80 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs operational across the country, digital platforms are being integrated at the primary care level. E-Sanjeevani, powered by AI-assisted Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS), has enabled over 449 million teleconsultations through more than 2.2 lakh registered healthcare providers, making it the world’s largest telemedicine initiative in primary healthcare,” she said.

Stressing the importance of collaboration, the Union Health Secretary invited industry and State representatives to share their experiences on working with government systems, improving procurement and data frameworks, and identifying AI solutions most useful in field settings.