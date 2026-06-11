ETV Bharat / bharat

AI-Generated Deepfake Being Used To Bypass KYC, Facial Authentication: MHA Warns Banks, Fintech Firms

New Delhi: The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Home Ministry, has issued a fresh advisory warning citizens, banks and fintech companies about the growing threat of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven deepfake frauds aimed at bypassing financial security systems.

The advisory, issued on Wednesday, cautioned that cybercriminals are increasingly using AI tools to create realistic deepfake videos and synthetic identities capable of defeating facial authentication, liveness verification, video-KYC procedures, account recovery mechanisms, and other digital security measures.

Explaining the modus operandi, the government stated in its advisory that fraudsters often begin by contacting potential victims through social media platforms, messaging applications, job portals, dating websites, or phone calls. They may then trick individuals into participating in video interactions where facial movements such as blinking, speaking, turning the head, or looking at the screen are recorded without their knowledge, it said.

These recordings can subsequently be processed using advanced AI tools to generate highly realistic digital replicas that mimic a person's facial expressions, eye movements, and even voice patterns. Such synthetic media may then be used to bypass facial authentication and liveness detection systems where adequate deepfake detection safeguards are absent, the advisory mentioned.

The Home Ministry warned that successful authentication bypasses could enable criminals to fraudulently complete Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, activate digital wallets, open financial accounts, or gain unauthorised access to existing accounts and digital services.

Highlighting the seriousness of the emerging threat, MHA urged financial institutions and fintech companies to strengthen customer onboarding systems by integrating advanced deepfake and synthetic content detection technologies.