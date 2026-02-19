ETV Bharat / bharat

AI Development Should Serve Humanity Without Overdependence On Few Global Powers: Macron

Union Health Minister JP Nadda welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron upon the latter's arrival to launch the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday underscored the need for India and France to build sovereign AI capacity and talent, ensuring that AI development serves humanity without overdependence on a few global powers.

In a move to strengthen Indo-French cooperation in healthcare and emerging technologies, Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Macron on Wednesday inaugurated an Indo-French Centre for AI in Health (IF-CAIH) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

“India and France are committed to developing the computing capacity and talent necessary to build our own trusted AI systems, as we cannot rely solely on technologies created and managed elsewhere,” Macron said on the occasion.

Emphasising responsible governance, Macron said, “Artificial intelligence must serve humanity – with strong protection for children, transparency in algorithms to address bias, and a firm commitment to preserving linguistic and cultural diversity – areas where India and France share a common vision.” He also highlighted the transformative potential of ethical AI adoption across sectors, particularly in healthcare, to enhance productivity and accelerate scientific discovery.

Macron also interacted with students and encouraged young researchers to pursue innovation-driven solutions in healthcare.

The IF-CAIH is a pioneering initiative aimed at advancing AI-driven research, medical education and clinical innovation to address complex healthcare challenges.

It marks a significant milestone in India-France collaboration in digital health and reinforces Bharat's vision of becoming a global leader in equitable and technology-enabled healthcare solutions, an official statement said.

The launch coincided with the ‘Rencontres Universitaires Et Scientifiques De Haut Niveau’ (RUSH), a series of academic and scientific meetings being held at AIIMS Delhi on February 18-19, coordinated by the French Embassy.

A dedicated session titled ‘Indo-French Forum: AI in Brain Health and Global Healthcare’ brought together leading scientists, clinicians, policymakers and academic leaders from both countries.