Excessive ChatGPT Use By Husband Sparks Marital Dispute In Gujarat; High Court Declines To Intervene In Child Custody Case
The woman said that her husband relied on ChatGPT on routine, trivial matters which she said led to a discord in their marriage.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Artificial Intelligence does not always come in handy. A Gujarat man's excessive use of ChatGPT led to a rift in his marital life to the extent that his wife left him taking along their two-year-old daughter. The Gujarat High Court, while hearing a habeas corpus petition of the husband, declined to intervene noting that the dispute involving a minor requires a detailed examination.
What Is The Case About?
According to the petitioner husband from Surat, his wife took their daughter away on August 7, 2026. He alleged that the child was taken without his knowledge or consent, and that he has since been denied the opportunity to see her. The husband had previously approached the police and filed a complaint with a Magistrate’s Court in Surat; however, he later sought the intervention of the Gujarat High Court to obtain custody of the child.
The couple reportedly married in 2016 and had a daughter in 2024.
M.R. Vyas, the counsel for the petitioner, argued that the daughter had previously been living with her father before the mother took her away. He further contended that the husband has been prevented from meeting his daughter.
The counsel argued that since the petitioner is capable of providing proper care for the child, custody should be granted to him in the child's best interest.
Woman Alleges Excessive Use Of ChatGPT By Husband
According to the wife, her husband began using ChatGPT excessively starting in January 2025. She said that he frequently relied on this artificial intelligence-based tool for routine, trivial matters.
Interestingly, the wife alleged that her husband started forming his opinions on various issues based on the output from this tool. She said this affected his behavior and his relationship with her leading to increased discord in their marriage.
The wife further alleged that during his dental treatment, the husband developed a one-sided infatuation with a female dentist and even wrote letters to her expressing his feelings. She stated that she had expressed concern over his excessive use of ChatGPT as early as May 2025, but his behavior did not improve.
She added that despite his conduct and the frequent domestic arguments, she had chosen to remain with him, primarily for the sake of their child’s well-being.
Public Prosecutor's Take
Public Prosecutor L.B. Dabhi stated that the Gujarat High Court has emphasised that the well-being of a minor girl is the paramount consideration when determining her custody.
The interests of the child must take precedence over the personal rights of either the mother or the father, he said. Dabhi said that the mother’s custody of the girl cannot be deemed illegal simply because the father seeks custody.
Citing previous Supreme Court rulings, the High Court noted that a habeas corpus petition for the custody of a minor child can only be invoked under specific, exceptional circumstances, particularly in cases involving the alleged illegal detention of a child.
The Court noted that if a dispute between parents requires a detailed examination of facts, both parties should initiate appropriate legal proceedings before the competent court.
The High Court observed that, in the present case, the girl is residing with her mother, and under the existing circumstances, the mother’s custody cannot be deemed unlawful.
The court declined to alter the girl’s custody through a habeas corpus petition, as doing so would have necessitated a detailed inquiry into the allegations and counter-claims made by the parents.
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