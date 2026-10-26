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Excessive ChatGPT Use By Husband Sparks Marital Dispute In Gujarat; High Court Declines To Intervene In Child Custody Case

Ahmedabad: Artificial Intelligence does not always come in handy. A Gujarat man's excessive use of ChatGPT led to a rift in his marital life to the extent that his wife left him taking along their two-year-old daughter. The Gujarat High Court, while hearing a habeas corpus petition of the husband, declined to intervene noting that the dispute involving a minor requires a detailed examination.

According to the petitioner husband from Surat, his wife took their daughter away on August 7, 2026. He alleged that the child was taken without his knowledge or consent, and that he has since been denied the opportunity to see her. The husband had previously approached the police and filed a complaint with a Magistrate’s Court in Surat; however, he later sought the intervention of the Gujarat High Court to obtain custody of the child.

The couple reportedly married in 2016 and had a daughter in 2024.

M.R. Vyas, the counsel for the petitioner, argued that the daughter had previously been living with her father before the mother took her away. He further contended that the husband has been prevented from meeting his daughter.

The counsel argued that since the petitioner is capable of providing proper care for the child, custody should be granted to him in the child's best interest.

Woman Alleges Excessive Use Of ChatGPT By Husband

According to the wife, her husband began using ChatGPT excessively starting in January 2025. She said that he frequently relied on this artificial intelligence-based tool for routine, trivial matters.

Interestingly, the wife alleged that her husband started forming his opinions on various issues based on the output from this tool. She said this affected his behavior and his relationship with her leading to increased discord in their marriage.

The wife further alleged that during his dental treatment, the husband developed a one-sided infatuation with a female dentist and even wrote letters to her expressing his feelings. She stated that she had expressed concern over his excessive use of ChatGPT as early as May 2025, but his behavior did not improve.