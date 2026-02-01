AI, Chips And Data Centres Get Long-term Policy Backing In Budget 2026: Experts
Budget 2026–27 marks India’s shift from digital growth to AI-led execution, with experts highlighting strong pushes on cloud, semiconductors, data centres and job-linked governance.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026–27 has sent a strong signal that India’s technology journey is entering a decisive new phase, one that moves beyond digital adoption towards intelligence-led growth. The government has emphasised the central role that artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, cloud computing infrastructure, and workforce transformation will play in developing an economy of US$10 trillion. These factors will form the backbone of the Indian economy and support the IT and AI industries.
According to technology executives and government policy specialists, this budget is a sign that a more mature and balanced approach is being taken by the Indian government. The recognition of AI not just as a disruptive technology but as a building block that must encourage innovation, productivity, and sustainable expansion among sectors has been a major development in the area of AI.
From Ambition To Execution
Amit Dubey, cyber expert, said the Budget demonstrates a clear transition from intent to implementation. “The Union Budget signals that India’s IT and AI journey is moving from ambition to execution,” he told ETV Bharat, adding that simplified compliance norms for IT services and encouragement for global cloud and data-centre investments would strengthen India’s digital competitiveness.
According to Dubey, the government has struck a balance by pairing infrastructure growth with governance mechanisms. “By simultaneously creating structured frameworks to study AI’s impact on jobs and the services economy, the government has taken a balanced and mature approach,” he said. He noted that the Budget recognises AI as a strategic force that must enable economic growth while ensuring responsible digital transformation.
Big Bets On Cloud, Chips And Sovereign AI
One of the most striking announcements in Budget 2026–27 is the 21-year tax holiday for global cloud service providers until 2047, aimed at accelerating investments in large-scale data centres and cloud infrastructure.
Ajay Sharma, AI Governance and Cyber Legal Expert, described the move as a fundamental shift in India’s technology posture. “India pivots from Digital-First to Intelligence-First,” he said, pointing to the long-term tax incentives alongside a ₹40,000 crore push under Semiconductor Mission 2.0.
According to Sharma, the government is making a clear bet on high-tech manufacturing and sovereign AI capabilities. He also highlighted the launch of ‘Bharat-VISTAAR’, an AI-driven platform for farmers, as an example of how advanced technologies are being aligned with grassroots economic needs.
Equally important, Sharma said, is the creation of a national panel to assess and safeguard jobs against AI-led disruption. “The government is betting big on high-tech manufacturing and sovereign AI to power the journey to a $10 trillion economy,” he said.
Data Centres Emerge As Digital Backbone
Industry leaders said the accelerated push for data centre infrastructure could become the backbone of India’s AI ecosystem.
Jaspreet Bindra, Co-Founder and CEO of AI&Beyond, said the Budget’s emphasis on semiconductors, rare earths and advanced manufacturing reflects a long-term vision to position India as a global technology and innovation hub. However, he stressed that AI adoption at scale would require massive investments in secure, high-performance and energy-efficient data centres.
“As AI adoption scales across sectors, the demand for data centres will grow exponentially,” Bindra said. “Strategic investments in data centres will strengthen India’s digital backbone, support sovereign data capabilities and enable low-latency, scalable AI deployment.”
He added that robust data infrastructure is critical for embedding AI across manufacturing and services, from design and production to quality control and supply chains.
Building AI-Ready Talent At Scale
Beyond infrastructure, Budget 2026–27 places strong emphasis on human capital development, recognising that technology leadership cannot be sustained without an AI-literate workforce.
Bindra welcomed the announcement of 15,000 AI labs in schools and 10,000 new technology fellowships at premier institutions such as the IITs. “These initiatives will equip young learners with future-ready skills through personalised learning and modern curriculum design,” he said, adding that they would create a strong pipeline of AI-ready talent for the economy.
Experts said the focus on early-stage AI education marks a shift from elite-driven skilling to mass capability building, essential for inclusive growth in an AI-driven economy.
Governance, Jobs And Workforce Transition
A key highlight of the Budget is the decision to set up a high-powered panel to review the impact of AI and emerging technologies on jobs, services and skill requirements.
Bindra described the move as a critical signal from policymakers. “It shows a clear acknowledgement that technology adoption must go hand in hand with workforce transformation,” he said.
Amit Dubey echoed this view, noting that studying AI’s impact on employment and services is essential to maintain India’s global IT leadership. “This budget recognises AI not just as a technology trend, but as a strategic force that must drive innovation, economic growth, and responsible digital transformation across sectors,” he said.
Youth, Creativity And The Orange Economy
Charan Singh, CEO of Egrow Foundation, said the Budget demonstrates prudence in how India is approaching AI and IT growth. “While we are leaping forward in technology and have global resources for AI, these have to be anchored on the ground,” he said.
Singh highlighted initiatives related to data centres and the Orange Economy, covering creative industries, digital content and innovation, as important enablers of youth-led growth. “These initiatives are aiming at youth leading the country to Viksit Bharat,” he said.
According to Singh, India is increasingly positioning itself as a “pole star” in global IT and AI, with the Union Budget actively facilitating that journey through policy stability and long-term incentives.
Towards An Intelligence-led Economy
The budget provides an ecosystem-based framework to achieve policy objectives through the combination of Government initiatives such as investment in semiconductors, investments in cloud computing, education and training in AI, job impact assessments of artificial intelligence, and the application of AI across specific sectors.
The technology industry has been reassured due to the government's commitment to fiscal responsibility and fiscal discipline in conjunction with their investments in AI infrastructure needed to support a robust, future-ready technology ecosystem. This has allowed technology companies in India to continue their pursuit of success with certainty around the stability and continuity of technology policies and the long-term viability of their future in India.
In addition to the above reasons for the establishment of an intelligence-driven economy is the need for building technological capacity in the areas of manufacturing, agriculture, services, and governance throughout Indian businesses to become an intelligence-driven economy. The Budget for 2026-2027 is widely regarded as the first step toward establishing India's future as an economy driven by intelligence, where technological growth is equal to workforce development and job creation, and policymakers regulate in an ethical and responsible manner.
For an industry that has historically driven India's position on the global stage, the message of Budget 2026-27 is clear: AI is now part of the business model, and the time for execution has begun.