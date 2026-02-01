ETV Bharat / bharat

AI, Chips And Data Centres Get Long-term Policy Backing In Budget 2026: Experts

People watch the live presentation of the Union Budget 2026–27 on a television screens at an electronics showroom in New Delhi on Sunday. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026–27 has sent a strong signal that India’s technology journey is entering a decisive new phase, one that moves beyond digital adoption towards intelligence-led growth. The government has emphasised the central role that artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, cloud computing infrastructure, and workforce transformation will play in developing an economy of US$10 trillion. These factors will form the backbone of the Indian economy and support the IT and AI industries.

According to technology executives and government policy specialists, this budget is a sign that a more mature and balanced approach is being taken by the Indian government. The recognition of AI not just as a disruptive technology but as a building block that must encourage innovation, productivity, and sustainable expansion among sectors has been a major development in the area of AI.

From Ambition To Execution

Amit Dubey, cyber expert, said the Budget demonstrates a clear transition from intent to implementation. “The Union Budget signals that India’s IT and AI journey is moving from ambition to execution,” he told ETV Bharat, adding that simplified compliance norms for IT services and encouragement for global cloud and data-centre investments would strengthen India’s digital competitiveness.

According to Dubey, the government has struck a balance by pairing infrastructure growth with governance mechanisms. “By simultaneously creating structured frameworks to study AI’s impact on jobs and the services economy, the government has taken a balanced and mature approach,” he said. He noted that the Budget recognises AI as a strategic force that must enable economic growth while ensuring responsible digital transformation.

Big Bets On Cloud, Chips And Sovereign AI

One of the most striking announcements in Budget 2026–27 is the 21-year tax holiday for global cloud service providers until 2047, aimed at accelerating investments in large-scale data centres and cloud infrastructure.

Ajay Sharma, AI Governance and Cyber Legal Expert, described the move as a fundamental shift in India’s technology posture. “India pivots from Digital-First to Intelligence-First,” he said, pointing to the long-term tax incentives alongside a ₹40,000 crore push under Semiconductor Mission 2.0.

According to Sharma, the government is making a clear bet on high-tech manufacturing and sovereign AI capabilities. He also highlighted the launch of ‘Bharat-VISTAAR’, an AI-driven platform for farmers, as an example of how advanced technologies are being aligned with grassroots economic needs.

Equally important, Sharma said, is the creation of a national panel to assess and safeguard jobs against AI-led disruption. “The government is betting big on high-tech manufacturing and sovereign AI to power the journey to a $10 trillion economy,” he said.

Data Centres Emerge As Digital Backbone

Industry leaders said the accelerated push for data centre infrastructure could become the backbone of India’s AI ecosystem.

Jaspreet Bindra, Co-Founder and CEO of AI&Beyond, said the Budget’s emphasis on semiconductors, rare earths and advanced manufacturing reflects a long-term vision to position India as a global technology and innovation hub. However, he stressed that AI adoption at scale would require massive investments in secure, high-performance and energy-efficient data centres.

“As AI adoption scales across sectors, the demand for data centres will grow exponentially,” Bindra said. “Strategic investments in data centres will strengthen India’s digital backbone, support sovereign data capabilities and enable low-latency, scalable AI deployment.”

He added that robust data infrastructure is critical for embedding AI across manufacturing and services, from design and production to quality control and supply chains.

Building AI-Ready Talent At Scale