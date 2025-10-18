ETV Bharat / bharat

AI Cancels Delhi-Milan Flight Over Dreamliner Tech Issue

New Delhi: An Air India Dreamliner aircraft faced a technical issue at the Milan airport on Friday, forcing the airline to cancel its flight to Delhi and leaving over 250 passengers stranded in the Italian city.

Most of the passengers have been rebooked in flight on October 20, which is also Diwali. Air India on Saturday said flight AI138 from Milan to Delhi on October 17 was cancelled due to an extended technical requirement on the aircraft scheduled to operate the flight.

There were posts on social media complaining about lack of adequate facilities for the passengers. "All affected passengers have been provided hotel accommodations; however, due to limited availability, accommodations were arranged outside the immediate vicinity of the airport," the airline said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the airline, passengers have been rebooked on alternative flights on or after October 20, based on seat availability with Air India and other airlines.