ETV Bharat / bharat

AI Can Improve Food Quality, Safety And Transparency, Says CFTRI Director

Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are playing an increasingly important role in improving food quality, safety and transparency, said Dr Giridhar Parvatam, Director of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI), Mysuru.

He said the institute was also working on snacks and nutrition bars that provide high nutritional value in small portions. Parvatam shared these insights in an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat on the sidelines of a recent conference in Hyderabad.

Speaking about the institute’s achievements, Parvatam said CFTRI had contributed to the food processing sector over the past 76 years by developing more than 500 technologies, granting over 5,500 licences and undertaking nearly 1000 consultancy projects.

"Well-known market products such as Aashirvaad Atta, Pillsbury Atta, Amul Milk Powder, and ITC Yoga Bar were developed using our technologies. The multi-millet bun for McDonald’s stands as one of our major achievements. Currently, we are focusing on creating snacks and 'nutri dense' bars that offer complete nutritional value in small portions," he said.

Explaining the role of AI and ML in food processing and agriculture, Parvatam said digital traceability systems and AI-based sensors could help identify nutrient losses between harvesting and packaging.

"AI-driven machinery and sensors also enable highly precise grading of vegetables. Such AI-based innovations contribute to maintaining food quality and reducing agricultural waste," Parvatam noted.

Addressing the problem of pest infestation in stored grains, Parvatam said millets like sorghum (jowar), finger millet (ragi) and pearl millet (bajra) could become infested within two months.

"As a solution, we have developed a ‘minimal processing’ technology that uses low temperatures without the need for any chemicals to extend the shelf life of millets up to one year. We can provide this technology in various scales, making it accessible even for small-scale traders,” he added.