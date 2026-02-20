ETV Bharat / bharat

AI Can Do Many Things, Not Fix Delhi Traffic: Ex-UK PM Rishi Sunak At AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi: At the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ in Delhi, former United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak injected humour into his speech, making a witty comment about the capital’s notorious traffic congestion as he apologised for arriving late to the high-profile event.

At the summit, during a joint session with UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy at the British High Commission, Sunak began with a candid apology, keeping attention on the summit's emphasis on AI's global impact. “Sorry, we are a few minutes late, that is entirely my fault,” he said, before adding with a smile, “AI can do many things, as we’ve heard this week, but it can’t yet fix Delhi’s traffic. So, work to do.”

The remark drew laughter and applause, briefly lightening what was otherwise a serious discussion on artificial intelligence and global governance.

He had struck a similar note earlier in his keynote address at Bharat Mandapam, saying that while AI has transformative potential, it cannot yet resolve Delhi’s traffic challenges.

The comment struck a chord with attendees, many of whom had navigated heavy congestion and security diversions to reach the venue; within hours, clips of Sunak’s remarks were widely shared across social media, with users describing them as both “relatable” and “spot on”.

Though delivered in jest, the statement highlighted a familiar frustration for millions of Delhi commuters. With extensive road restrictions, VVIP movements and summit-related security arrangements in place, several parts of New Delhi experienced prolonged snarls and slow-moving traffic.

Sunak’s quip thus balanced humour with realism, underscoring that even in an age of rapid technological advancement, certain urban challenges remain difficult to resolve.

The laughter inside the summit hall stood in sharp contrast to the gridlock outside, a moment of irony as global leaders discussed the future of artificial intelligence while vehicles crawled along the capital’s congested roads.

The Pain Behind The Joke

While Sunak’s comment was light-hearted, it once again spotlighted the persistent reality of Delhi’s traffic congestion on an international platform.

Since February 16, large parts of New Delhi, Central Delhi and South Delhi have experienced severe congestion. On Thursday, heavy VVIP movement around Bharat Mandapam further intensified traffic bottlenecks, with vehicles inching forward for hours. Sunak himself reportedly faced delays due to the gridlock before reaching his engagement.

AI Superpower: Praise for India And PM Modi

Beyond the humour, Sunak strongly endorsed India’s technological progress. He referred to digital public infrastructure such as UPI, Aadhaar and Ayushman Bharat. He said the foundation India has built serves as a model for the world.