AI Can Do Many Things, Not Fix Delhi Traffic: Ex-UK PM Rishi Sunak At AI Impact Summit 2026
Though light-hearted, Sunak’s remark highlighted Delhi’s persistent traffic woes, with severe congestion since February 16, and VVIP movement worsening delays.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
New Delhi: At the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ in Delhi, former United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak injected humour into his speech, making a witty comment about the capital’s notorious traffic congestion as he apologised for arriving late to the high-profile event.
At the summit, during a joint session with UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy at the British High Commission, Sunak began with a candid apology, keeping attention on the summit's emphasis on AI's global impact. “Sorry, we are a few minutes late, that is entirely my fault,” he said, before adding with a smile, “AI can do many things, as we’ve heard this week, but it can’t yet fix Delhi’s traffic. So, work to do.”
The remark drew laughter and applause, briefly lightening what was otherwise a serious discussion on artificial intelligence and global governance.
He had struck a similar note earlier in his keynote address at Bharat Mandapam, saying that while AI has transformative potential, it cannot yet resolve Delhi’s traffic challenges.
The comment struck a chord with attendees, many of whom had navigated heavy congestion and security diversions to reach the venue; within hours, clips of Sunak’s remarks were widely shared across social media, with users describing them as both “relatable” and “spot on”.
Though delivered in jest, the statement highlighted a familiar frustration for millions of Delhi commuters. With extensive road restrictions, VVIP movements and summit-related security arrangements in place, several parts of New Delhi experienced prolonged snarls and slow-moving traffic.
Sunak’s quip thus balanced humour with realism, underscoring that even in an age of rapid technological advancement, certain urban challenges remain difficult to resolve.
The laughter inside the summit hall stood in sharp contrast to the gridlock outside, a moment of irony as global leaders discussed the future of artificial intelligence while vehicles crawled along the capital’s congested roads.
The Pain Behind The Joke
While Sunak’s comment was light-hearted, it once again spotlighted the persistent reality of Delhi’s traffic congestion on an international platform.
Since February 16, large parts of New Delhi, Central Delhi and South Delhi have experienced severe congestion. On Thursday, heavy VVIP movement around Bharat Mandapam further intensified traffic bottlenecks, with vehicles inching forward for hours. Sunak himself reportedly faced delays due to the gridlock before reaching his engagement.
AI Superpower: Praise for India And PM Modi
Beyond the humour, Sunak strongly endorsed India’s technological progress. He referred to digital public infrastructure such as UPI, Aadhaar and Ayushman Bharat. He said the foundation India has built serves as a model for the world.
“What this week has been is just a showcase of the extraordinary leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the energy that all of you have here to develop and use this technology, unlike anywhere else in the world.”
Citing Stanford’s global AI rankings, Sunak noted that India has moved into a “medal position” among AI superpowers. He said Indians should take pride in this achievement.
Continuing his light-hearted banter, he remarked that India had “leapfrogged” the UK in the AI race. However, with a sporting grin, he added that England still leads in ICC Test rankings, “which is arguably more important.”
In another humorous exchange, Lammy introduced Sunak as “a great son of the UK and also a great son of India.” Sunak quickly interjected, “Son-in-law,” drawing laughter from the audience before Lammy echoed the correction.
February 20 Traffic Advisory
Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police issued a detailed advisory on special traffic arrangements for February 20. The measures were in view of the India AI Impact Summit-2026 and the scheduled VVIP movement.
Restrictions have been enforced in two phases: 8-10 am and 5-9 pm.
Several central Delhi roads have remained affected, including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Windsor Place, Tees January Marg, Prithviraj Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, and Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg.
Traffic was regulated on Mathura Road (Lodhi Flyover to Dr Dinesh Chandra Dalmia Chowk), Bhairon Marg, Shanti Path, Africa Avenue, Satya Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Gurugram Road, and Parade Road.
Commuters are urged to use alternate routes, including San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, Barapullah Road, Ring Road, Tilak Marg, Feroz Shah Road, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, South Avenue Road and NH-48 via Rao Tula Ram Marg.
Travellers to central Delhi, diplomatic areas, and airports are also advised to plan ahead and allow extra time.
As leaders discussed AI’s transformative power inside, Delhi’s traffic outside offered a clear reminder that some real-world challenges persist, even in the AI era.
