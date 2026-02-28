ETV Bharat / bharat

AI A Huge Opportunity And Serious Risk For Climate: UNEP Official

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) offers significant potential to help the climate crisis, but its high energy and water requirements could worsen environmental challenges if not managed properly, a senior official of the United Nations (UN) said.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Martin Krause, Director of the Climate Change Division at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), said from a climate perspective, AI presents both a huge opportunity and a serious risk.

Citing examples of AI as part of the climate solution, the official highlighted AI-driven early weather warning systems, renewable grid integration, and satellite-based alert systems to track emission sources promptly, while also voicing concerns over the significant water and energy demands of the data centres.

“AI is already helping to predict early weather warnings, such as floods and storms, with much greater accuracy, and if deployed at scale, it could protect hundreds of millions of people," Krause, who attended the recently concluded AI Impact Summit in Delhi, told PTI.

"Secondly, integrating renewable energy into the national grid, as is currently happening in India, requires recalibrating and balancing the grid, and AI is already helping to achieve this,” he said.

The India AI Impact Summit, held from February 16-20 in New Delhi, focused on AI's transformative potential across governance, innovation, and sustainable development.