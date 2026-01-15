ETV Bharat / bharat

AI-171 Crash Probe: Pilots’ Body Sends Legal Notice To AAIB Over Summoning Deceased Pilot’s Relative

New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Pilots has sent a legal notice to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in relation to the summons of the pilot, captain Varun Anand, in connection with the investigation of the crash of Air India flight AI-171 in June 2025. The accident took place minutes after the flight had taken off from the Ahmedabad airport, claiming 260 lives in the process.

In its notice, the pilots’ body questioned the legal basis and intent behind summoning Captain Anand, who is related to the deceased pilot Captain Sumit Sabharwal. The FIP argued that Anand has no professional, operational, or technical connection to the ill-fated flight and therefore should not be treated as a witness in the probe. According to the federation, Anand was neither involved in flight planning nor present at the crash site and did not hold any role that would make him a factual or expert witness.

“Captain Varun Anand is neither a factual witness nor a technical witness, nor is he an expert witness in relation to the said accident,” the FIP stated, asserting that the summons was unlawful and contrary to established aviation investigation procedures. The federation warned that such actions could set a troubling precedent in accident probes.

Based on standards set by international aviation regulations, FIP pointed to Annex 13 of ICAO’s regulations to set clear parameters on aircraft accident and incident investigations worldwide. According to FIP, standards set by ICAO do not permit investigations to include assigning liability and personal accountability to individuals on a personal relationship basis: “Indeed, calling on family members of pilots killed in an accident contravenes both the spirit and letter of these standards.”