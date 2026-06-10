AI-171 Crash: My Father Will Always Live In The Hearts Of His Supporters, Says Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's Son
Rushabh Rupani said the former Gujarat chief minister’s ideals continue to inspire people, with supporters still visiting the family to pay their respects.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Gandhinagar: Nearly a year after the AI-171 plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed 260 lives, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his son Rushabh Rupani said his father continues to live in the hearts of people because of his strong ethics.
Recalling the tragedy, Rushabh said he was in the United States when he received the news of the crash. “I was in the US when I came to know about the incident. A friend who works with Air India informed me. I do not want to revisit that moment, but tears still come to my eyes when I think about that call,” he told PTI.
Rushabh said he remembers his father every day and that supporters continue to visit their residence to pay their respects. "In his 50 years of political career and social life, he touched several lives. Their love and support is always with us," he said.
"To channelise his memories and principles positively, we have established 'Shri Vijay Rupani Memorial Foundation' in Rajkot. This foundation is youth-centric, women-centric and works for development in various sectors including education, healthcare, etc.," he added.
The London-bound Air India flight AI-171 crashed into the hostel complex of BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar area moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12 last year, killing 241 persons on board and 19 persons on the ground. One passenger survived.
Vijay Rupani was among those who lost their lives in the tragedy. Rushabh also appreciated the efforts of the Gujarat government in identifying bodies of the victims and handing them over to the families. "I want to say to all the families of the victims that we should have faith in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the central government as the investigation is still underway," he added.
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