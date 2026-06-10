ETV Bharat / bharat

AI-171 Crash: My Father Will Always Live In The Hearts Of His Supporters, Says Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's Son

Gandhinagar: Nearly a year after the AI-171 plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed 260 lives, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his son Rushabh Rupani said his father continues to live in the hearts of people because of his strong ethics.

Recalling the tragedy, Rushabh said he was in the United States when he received the news of the crash. “I was in the US when I came to know about the incident. A friend who works with Air India informed me. I do not want to revisit that moment, but tears still come to my eyes when I think about that call,” he told PTI.

Rushabh said he remembers his father every day and that supporters continue to visit their residence to pay their respects. "In his 50 years of political career and social life, he touched several lives. Their love and support is always with us," he said.

"To channelise his memories and principles positively, we have established 'Shri Vijay Rupani Memorial Foundation' in Rajkot. This foundation is youth-centric, women-centric and works for development in various sectors including education, healthcare, etc.," he added.