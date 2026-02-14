ETV Bharat / bharat

AI-171 Crash: Air India's Proposed Settlement 'Problematic', Says Attorney, Advises Families Not To Sign

New Delhi: Attorney Chuck N. Chionuma, representing the families of over 105 victims of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash, advised not to sign the proposed settlement terms offered by the airline, and urged families to wait for the AIP data before making any decisions.

While speaking to ANI, Chionuma said, "My advice is not to sign this, but to wait for the AIP data to be released so we know who the culprits are. Then you'll be able to assess what the real damages are and what you are given before you sign such a document."

"The document applies to every jurisdiction where any claim is brought. It requires the families to indemnify and hold these companies harmless, regardless of where the claim is brought," he added. The proposed settlement terms require families to release Air India and its parties, including manufacturers, operators and government entities, from all current and future liabilities. Chionuma argue that it is unfair to sign away their rights before the investigation is complete.

He added that some families have already received the proposed settlement terms but were advised not to accept them.

"Three families have received the proposed release and settlement terms from Air India, and we have advised all of them not to accept it. The settlement proposed by Air India is problematic in several respects. It not only releases Air India from current and future liabilities for the deaths of family members, but it also releases practically everyone in the world, including the airline manufacturers, component manufacturers, aviation operators, and even governmental entities. The liability they are indemnifying against has no limit. To make things even worse, the document also goes as far as requiring the families and other parties to hold Air India harmless against any future claims. It is not advisable for anyone to sign these documents," Chionuma told ANI.