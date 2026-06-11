ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Man Who Lost Parents In AI Tragedy Still Awaiting Answers, Demands Full Black Box Report

Mehsana: It has been a year since the horrific plane crash in Ahmedabad left nearly 260 people dead, but the wounds are as fresh as ever for families, who are scrambling for answers.

Air India flight AI-171 crashed into a medical hostel complex in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area shortly after take-off for London Gatwick last year on June 12.

The pain is still visible in the eyes of Vikram Patel, who lost both his parents in the tragedy. Sixty-year-old Dineshbhai Patel and his wife Krishnaben Patel were travelling in the ill-fated AI-171 flight to meet their son Vikram in London for the first time when the aircraft crashed.

Back in Visnagar, Dineshbhai worked hard for years so that he could educate his son and provide him with a better future. Just when everything seemed in place, the crash shattered the family. "My father stayed away from me for seven years to educate me, but I could never show him the world. The visa was approved and everything was ready. They boarded a flight for first time to meet me, but fate had other plans," Vikram said.

The tragedy turned the family's life completely upside down. Vikram and his wife later left London and returned to India permanently. The loss has deeply affected the entire family, including his four sisters and brother. "Life feels incomplete. Losing parents is like losing everything," he said.