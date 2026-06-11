Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Man Who Lost Parents In AI Tragedy Still Awaiting Answers, Demands Full Black Box Report
Plans to construct a new building at the crash site have sparked objections from several affected families, who are still seeking answers and demanding justice.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 8:38 AM IST
Mehsana: It has been a year since the horrific plane crash in Ahmedabad left nearly 260 people dead, but the wounds are as fresh as ever for families, who are scrambling for answers.
Air India flight AI-171 crashed into a medical hostel complex in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area shortly after take-off for London Gatwick last year on June 12.
The pain is still visible in the eyes of Vikram Patel, who lost both his parents in the tragedy. Sixty-year-old Dineshbhai Patel and his wife Krishnaben Patel were travelling in the ill-fated AI-171 flight to meet their son Vikram in London for the first time when the aircraft crashed.
Back in Visnagar, Dineshbhai worked hard for years so that he could educate his son and provide him with a better future. Just when everything seemed in place, the crash shattered the family. "My father stayed away from me for seven years to educate me, but I could never show him the world. The visa was approved and everything was ready. They boarded a flight for first time to meet me, but fate had other plans," Vikram said.
The tragedy turned the family's life completely upside down. Vikram and his wife later left London and returned to India permanently. The loss has deeply affected the entire family, including his four sisters and brother. "Life feels incomplete. Losing parents is like losing everything," he said.
At the same time, Dineshbhai's family has alleged lack of support from authorities after the accident. According to them, repeated attempts were made to contact officials from Tata and Air India when Vikram's grandmother fell ill following the tragedy. They claimed that emails, messages and phone calls went unanswered. "Even in such difficult times, we witnessed the indifference of institutions," Vikram alleged.
While the family received financial assistance of Rs one crore from Tata Trusts and Rs 25 lakh from Air India, Vikram said their demand goes beyond compensation. "This fight is not about money. It is about truth, accountability and justice," he said.
Meanwhile, preparations are reportedly underway to construct a new building at the crash site, which has sparked objections from several affected families. Vikram, along with families of other victims have demanded that the complete black box report be made public before any construction work begins at the site.
They have argued that the actual cause of the crash must be known before the site is altered.
The family has appealed to the government and concerned authorities to ensure accountability, reveal the truth behind the crash and take action against those responsible. "Truth should come out so that similar tragedies do not occur in the future," Vikram said.
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