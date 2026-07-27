ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad NIA Court Orders Six Pakistani Nationals To Eight Years' RI In 2019 'Al-Madina' Vessel Case

Ahmedabad: NIA Special Court in Ahmedabad Monday sentenced six Pakistani nationals to eight years' rigorous imprisonment for illegally entering Indian waters in connection with a 2019 case involving the alleged smuggling of drugs into India through a vessel named 'Al-Madina'.

According to the court's verdict, all six accused were sentenced to eight years' rigorous imprisonment.

Public Prosecutor Mukesh Kapadia said the case was serious as it had direct implications for national security. He said the accused had illegally entered Indian waters and that substantial evidence had been placed before the court to establish violations of the Foreigners Act and passport rules.

After examining the evidence and hearing the arguments, the court convicted all six accused and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment.