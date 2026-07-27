Ahmedabad NIA Court Orders Six Pakistani Nationals To Eight Years' RI In 2019 'Al-Madina' Vessel Case
The case dates back to 2019, when an alleged attempt to smuggle drugs into India using the Pakistani vessel 'Al-Madina' was busted.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 9:54 PM IST
Ahmedabad: NIA Special Court in Ahmedabad Monday sentenced six Pakistani nationals to eight years' rigorous imprisonment for illegally entering Indian waters in connection with a 2019 case involving the alleged smuggling of drugs into India through a vessel named 'Al-Madina'.
According to the court's verdict, all six accused were sentenced to eight years' rigorous imprisonment.
Public Prosecutor Mukesh Kapadia said the case was serious as it had direct implications for national security. He said the accused had illegally entered Indian waters and that substantial evidence had been placed before the court to establish violations of the Foreigners Act and passport rules.
After examining the evidence and hearing the arguments, the court convicted all six accused and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment.
The case dates back to 2019, when an alleged attempt to smuggle drugs into India using the Pakistani vessel 'Al-Madina' was busted. Six Pakistani nationals were arrested during the investigation.
According to the National Investigation Agency, 218 kg od suspected narcotic drugs was seized from the vessel. Alongside the six Pakistani nationals, an Indian fisherman was also arrested in the security forces' raid on 21 May, 2019 near Jakhau port.
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