Real-life Cold Case File: Ahmedabad Murder Mystery Solved After 34 Years
The case was solved when DNA samples taken from the exhumed remains of the deceased matched with those of her brother
Published : May 9, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Crime Branch of Ahmedabad Police has claimed to have solved a high-profile murder mystery by using scientific investigation and old evidence. Two persons have been arrested for the alleged murder of Farzana Radhanpuri in the Vatva area of the city that had taken place 34 years ago.
All this while, no one knew what happened to Farzana who had gone missing in 1992. A DNA report has revealed that she was brutally murdered and her body was buried under a house.
Investigations have revealed that Farzana was involved in prostitution and her husband, Shamsuddin was annoyed over this. Fed up with the stigma she was bringing to the family and society, Shamsuddin, along with his brother Iqbal and friend Abdul Karim, allegedly plotted Farzana's murder.
Police sources disclosed that late one night in 1992, Farzana was called to one Salya Bibi's house in Qutubnagar area of Vatva where the three accused strangulated Farzana to death. After committing the murder, they buried her body under the house to avoid suspicion.
The mystery had remained unsolved for years. As the time passed, people forgot about the incident. But for Farzana's family, the lack of any trace of her remained intriguing.
When the case was reopened, the Crime Branch launched an investigation based on old records, local and secret information. The police discovered human organs and bones while digging under the house and conducted a DNA test as a crucial link in the matter. A DNA sample from Farzana's brother was taken and forensic tests confirmed that it matched the body remains leading to a major breakthrough in the case.
The Crime Branch team then traveled to Farzana's hometown of Dholka, where statements of her family members and old acquaintances were recorded. During the interrogation, events from years past surfaced and the Police were finally able to piece together the case.
Investigation also revealed that one of the accused Salya Bibi had died nearly 14 years ago. Another accused Abdul Karim who was involved in the conspiracy had also died. However, the Police have initiated legal action against the two live accused Shamsuddin and Iqbal who have been nabbed.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with the Crime Branch, Bharat Patel said, “This case was extremely challenging as it was 34 years old. However, the Crime Branch, using technical surveillance, old evidence, witness statements and DNA technology solved the entire murder mystery. Scientific investigations have made it possible to reach the perpetrators even in such an old crime. The secret which had been buried for 34 years has now been revealed proving once again that no matter how old a crime is, the truth eventually comes to light.”
Further investigations are on in the matter.