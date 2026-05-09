ETV Bharat / bharat

Real-life Cold Case File: Ahmedabad Murder Mystery Solved After 34 Years

Ahmedabad: The Crime Branch of Ahmedabad Police has claimed to have solved a high-profile murder mystery by using scientific investigation and old evidence. Two persons have been arrested for the alleged murder of Farzana Radhanpuri in the Vatva area of the city that had taken place 34 years ago.

All this while, no one knew what happened to Farzana who had gone missing in 1992. A DNA report has revealed that she was brutally murdered and her body was buried under a house.

Investigations have revealed that Farzana was involved in prostitution and her husband, Shamsuddin was annoyed over this. Fed up with the stigma she was bringing to the family and society, Shamsuddin, along with his brother Iqbal and friend Abdul Karim, allegedly plotted Farzana's murder.

Police sources disclosed that late one night in 1992, Farzana was called to one Salya Bibi's house in Qutubnagar area of Vatva where the three accused strangulated Farzana to death. After committing the murder, they buried her body under the house to avoid suspicion.

The mystery had remained unsolved for years. As the time passed, people forgot about the incident. But for Farzana's family, the lack of any trace of her remained intriguing.