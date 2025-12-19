ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Demolition Sparks Outrage: 150 Houses Bulldozed Near Kamal Lake; Residents Allege Violation of SC Directives

Ahmedabad: "The government has demolished our homes. Now, the government should see how our children and we are living. Our children's education is suffering. You have made us homeless," said Parul Ben, whose house was demolished during a recent demolition drive.

On December 16, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation bulldozed 150 houses around Kamal Lake in Sardarnagar. Two days have passed, these people are sitting on cots in front of their demolished houses. Some are forced to sleep on the ground. Children are spending the nights shivering in the biting cold.

ETV Bharat spoke to the local residents after the demolition at Kamal Lake. They narrated their plight and appealed to the government for help after being suddenly rendered homeless.

Ramu Ben, another displaced woman said, “I am 80 years old, and I have been living here for the last seven years. Our house has been demolished. The children have become homeless. We have nothing left but this cot under the open sky."

Another woman, Madhuben, said, "We have been living here for 60 years. And my four brothers also live here. Their houses have also been demolished.” A woman named Kankuben narrated, “We have been living here since there was a village council. Now our situation is such that we feel like there is no one to look after us. I am paralyzed. Now, at this age, they have made us homeless.”

Nandu Ben, recalled, “These houses were built during Indira Gandhi's time. I have been living here for the past 50 years. We have all the documents.” Now, the owners of an organization come and give us food."