Ahmedabad Demolition Sparks Outrage: 150 Houses Bulldozed Near Kamal Lake; Residents Allege Violation of SC Directives
Some of the displaced are forced to sleep on the ground and children are spending the nights shivering in the biting cold.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 4:11 PM IST
Ahmedabad: "The government has demolished our homes. Now, the government should see how our children and we are living. Our children's education is suffering. You have made us homeless," said Parul Ben, whose house was demolished during a recent demolition drive.
On December 16, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation bulldozed 150 houses around Kamal Lake in Sardarnagar. Two days have passed, these people are sitting on cots in front of their demolished houses. Some are forced to sleep on the ground. Children are spending the nights shivering in the biting cold.
ETV Bharat spoke to the local residents after the demolition at Kamal Lake. They narrated their plight and appealed to the government for help after being suddenly rendered homeless.
Ramu Ben, another displaced woman said, “I am 80 years old, and I have been living here for the last seven years. Our house has been demolished. The children have become homeless. We have nothing left but this cot under the open sky."
Another woman, Madhuben, said, "We have been living here for 60 years. And my four brothers also live here. Their houses have also been demolished.” A woman named Kankuben narrated, “We have been living here since there was a village council. Now our situation is such that we feel like there is no one to look after us. I am paralyzed. Now, at this age, they have made us homeless.”
Nandu Ben, recalled, “These houses were built during Indira Gandhi's time. I have been living here for the past 50 years. We have all the documents.” Now, the owners of an organization come and give us food."
The local residents allege that they were displaced after having received a notice of 21 days. The residents appealed to the municipal corporation but their pleas have gone unheard.
Now, they are preparing to go to the Chief Minister's office to present their case. Another woman, Jil Ben said, “we will demand justice. " Aam Aadmi Party workers have come forward to help the homeless people.
Gauri Desai, Vice President of the Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat, said that the government had given these people a notice on November 6th and after this first notice, their houses were demolished. These people have electricity bills, tax bills, and all the necessary papers. As per Supreme Court directive these people were not given any alternative option. Therefore, we are going to meet the government with all their papers.”
Vikram Kataria, North Zone Estate Officer of the AMC, said, “There are 150 houses big and small, in the Kamal Talwadi area. Yes, the demolition has taken place. The people living in this area have been informed about alternative arrangements. They had already been asked to submit their documents. The land is being cleared by removing encroachments from public roads and government land.”
“There was some resistance from a few local people regarding this action. However, due to the police arrangements, the situation remained under control, and the entire demolition process was carried out peacefully,” said Kataria.