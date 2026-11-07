Ahmedabad Court Orders Submission Of Original Digital Evidence In 2013 Sabarmati Jailbreak Attempt Case
The Court discovered that a compact disc (CD) containing photographs taken inside the jail that was previously submitted is unreadable
Published : November 7, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Sessions Court has ordered the submission of original digital evidence in the case pertaining to the jailbreak attempt at Sabarmati Central Jail in 2013 through a clandestinely dug tunnel. The Court discovered that a compact disc (CD) containing photographs taken inside the jail that was previously submitted was unreadable.
Accepting the application of the public prosecutor, it directed the submission of the CD of photographs, a pen drive and necessary certificates under Section 65(B)(4) of the Indian Evidence Act.
The jailbreak attempt came to light on February 10, 2013, when the accused in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts lodged in barrack number 4 were allegedly digging to escape. Initially, the Jail administration believed the tunnel to be approximately 26 feet long, but subsequent investigations revealed that the tunnel was actually approximately 214 feet long.
It extended beyond the outer wall of the jail. It was discovered that the prisoners had used tools and other materials found inside the Jail to dig the tunnel. They had reportedly dug the tunnel by removing soil under the guise of gardening. This incident had raised serious questions about the Jail's security system and the functioning of the authorities.
A case was filed against 24 prisoners. In addition to the alleged escape attempt, the investigation also focused on how the Jail’s security system was breached and evidence tampered with. The role of the officials on duty at the time was also examined.
During the case proceedings, digital records related to photography taken inside Sabarmati Jail have become crucial. A CD containing footage taken inside the Jail was made, but it has now been discovered that the CD submitted to the Court is not playing. In light of this situation, Public Prosecutor Amit Patel filed an application to ensure the reliability and availability of this digital evidence.
Patel stated that the photographic record of Sabarmati Jail is a crucial piece of evidence in this case. Since the CD is not playable, it has become necessary to present the original digital record, specifically the CD and a pen drive, before the Court. Furthermore, a certificate is also required to officially include this digital evidence in the record.
The Court granted the application, ordering that the CD and pen drive containing the photographs be submitted along with the required certificate that is mandatory to prove the legal authenticity of this digital evidence. The Court ordered the issuance of summons to the officer in charge of the Ranip Police Station to produce relevant records and evidence before it.
Another significant issue regarding the investigating officer's conduct has arisen in this case, as the name of the person sought to be summoned as a witness was not included in the chargesheet. Despite this, the prosecution filed an application to summon this person, which the court granted.