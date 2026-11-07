ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Court Orders Submission Of Original Digital Evidence In 2013 Sabarmati Jailbreak Attempt Case

Representational image ( IANS )

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Sessions Court has ordered the submission of original digital evidence in the case pertaining to the jailbreak attempt at Sabarmati Central Jail in 2013 through a clandestinely dug tunnel. The Court discovered that a compact disc (CD) containing photographs taken inside the jail that was previously submitted was unreadable.

Accepting the application of the public prosecutor, it directed the submission of the CD of photographs, a pen drive and necessary certificates under Section 65(B)(4) of the Indian Evidence Act.

The jailbreak attempt came to light on February 10, 2013, when the accused in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts lodged in barrack number 4 were allegedly digging to escape. Initially, the Jail administration believed the tunnel to be approximately 26 feet long, but subsequent investigations revealed that the tunnel was actually approximately 214 feet long. It extended beyond the outer wall of the jail. It was discovered that the prisoners had used tools and other materials found inside the Jail to dig the tunnel. They had reportedly dug the tunnel by removing soil under the guise of gardening. This incident had raised serious questions about the Jail's security system and the functioning of the authorities. A case was filed against 24 prisoners. In addition to the alleged escape attempt, the investigation also focused on how the Jail’s security system was breached and evidence tampered with. The role of the officials on duty at the time was also examined.