Ahead Of Special Session, CJP Appeals To All Parties & MPs To Oppose Delimitation Bill
The pressure group says the Bill is an attempt to divert attention from core issues, favours the BJP to secure a long-term electoral advantage.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
By Anand Gupta
New Delhi: Ahead of the Special Session of Parliament convened for the Delimitation Bill, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has appealed to all political parties and MPs to oppose the Bill. In a statement shared with the media, the party has warned that any political party or leader who assists in the passage of this Bill will be betraying the public mandate.
The CJP argues that the delimitation process carries the risk of biased alterations to the boundaries of Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly constituencies that could potentially benefit the ruling party. It stated that proponents of the Bill are attempting to divert attention from its true implications. According to the party, the most concerning aspect of this process is the redrawing of constituency boundaries for political gain.
The party claims that by leveraging data from polling stations, electoral rolls, and past election results, constituency boundaries could be manipulated to favour a specific political party. This could involve redistributing voters across different areas or concentrating them in particular zones, thereby influencing electoral outcomes. The CJP expressed concern that in the absence of adequate safeguards and independent oversight, this process could be exploited to secure a long-term electoral advantage for the BJP.
According to the CJP, the effects of delimitation will not be limited to the next Lok Sabha election. Rather, the redrawn boundaries could shape political representation for decades to come. The party asserted that the delimitation process must be structured in a way that leaves no room for any party to gain an unfair advantage, and that the entire exercise should be conducted transparently and under independent supervision.
Questions About The Role Of The Election Commission
The party also highlighted concerns regarding the Election Commission’s management of electoral rolls. The CJP expressed alarm over allegations of the improper removal of voters' names, various irregularities, and a lack of transparency during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Furthermore, the CJP questioned the potential role of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, noting that his involvement in the Delimitation Commission could undermine public trust in the fairness of the process.
CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka pointed out that some political parties are supporting the Bill by arguing that it would lead to a 50 per cent increase in the number of Parliamentary seats nationwide. He remarked that these parties fail to grasp the nature of the gerrymandering they are endorsing, and urged them to examine the example of the electoral constituency boundaries in Assam.
CJP leader Sourav Das cautioned Opposition parties, stating that if any Opposition group takes a step that assists the BJP in advancing its alleged anti-democratic agenda, it would constitute a grave betrayal of the public. He added that the country’s youth and future generations might be forced to bear the consequences of such unprincipled politics.
While expressing support for women’s reservation, the CJP noted that although the legislation for women’s reservation has already been passed by Parliament, it has yet to be implemented. The party alleges that the government is attempting to divert attention from core issues — education, employment, disenfranchisement of millions, toxic air, women's safety — by linking women’s reservation to delimitation.
The CJP has urged all political parties to unite against the Delimitation Bill. It stated that political parties must rise above their own political interests to protect the Constitution and democratic values. According to the CJP, the decisions made on this matter today will impact future generations, and the nation’s youth will remember the stance taken by these political parties.
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