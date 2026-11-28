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Ahead Of Special Session, CJP Appeals To All Parties & MPs To Oppose Delimitation Bill

File picture of Cockroach Janta Party leaders ( ETV Bharat )

By Anand Gupta

New Delhi: Ahead of the Special Session of Parliament convened for the Delimitation Bill, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has appealed to all political parties and MPs to oppose the Bill. In a statement shared with the media, the party has warned that any political party or leader who assists in the passage of this Bill will be betraying the public mandate.

The CJP argues that the delimitation process carries the risk of biased alterations to the boundaries of Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly constituencies that could potentially benefit the ruling party. It stated that proponents of the Bill are attempting to divert attention from its true implications. According to the party, the most concerning aspect of this process is the redrawing of constituency boundaries for political gain. The party claims that by leveraging data from polling stations, electoral rolls, and past election results, constituency boundaries could be manipulated to favour a specific political party. This could involve redistributing voters across different areas or concentrating them in particular zones, thereby influencing electoral outcomes. The CJP expressed concern that in the absence of adequate safeguards and independent oversight, this process could be exploited to secure a long-term electoral advantage for the BJP. According to the CJP, the effects of delimitation will not be limited to the next Lok Sabha election. Rather, the redrawn boundaries could shape political representation for decades to come. The party asserted that the delimitation process must be structured in a way that leaves no room for any party to gain an unfair advantage, and that the entire exercise should be conducted transparently and under independent supervision. Questions About The Role Of The Election Commission