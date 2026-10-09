ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of Shrine Portal Closure On October 10, Hemkund Sahib Gets A White Sheet Of Snow

At Hemkund Sahib. ( ETV Bharat )

Chamoli: The weather has taken a dramatic turn in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. At Hemkund Sahib, a renowned and sacred pilgrimage site for Sikhs, intermittent rain and snowfall since late Thursday night have created a spectacular natural vista.

Occurring just before the shrine's portals were set to close on October 10, this snowfall has blanketed the entire gurdwara complex, the Lakshman Temple, and the surrounding high-altitude valleys in a pristine white sheet of snow.

As the weather shifted in Chamoli district, snowfall commenced in the higher reaches. While rain continued through the night in the Joshimath area, heavy snowfall occurred on the high peaks of Hemkund Sahib, Badrinath Dham, and the world-famous tourist destination of Auli. Following the snowfall, the mountains were draped in white; as the weather cleared and the sun came out in the morning, the snow-capped peaks glistened like silver. Images capturing these stunning scenes have emerged, showcasing the natural beauty of the mountains. The landscape around Hemkund Sahib was transformed following the snowfall. The gurdwara complex and the surrounding high hills were covered in snow. The expanse of white, combined with the sunlight falling on the hills, further enhanced the area's beauty; it appeared as though nature had adorned Hemkund Sahib with ornaments of snow. Sikh pilgrims visiting the site were treated to a mesmerising view of snow-capped peaks in every direction. Amidst the snowfall, this picturesque scene at Hemkund Sahib became a major attraction for the devotees.