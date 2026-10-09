Ahead Of Shrine Portal Closure On October 10, Hemkund Sahib Gets A White Sheet Of Snow
According to available data, more than 3,70,000 devotees have visited Hemkund Sahib to offer prayers so far this year.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Chamoli: The weather has taken a dramatic turn in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. At Hemkund Sahib, a renowned and sacred pilgrimage site for Sikhs, intermittent rain and snowfall since late Thursday night have created a spectacular natural vista.
Occurring just before the shrine's portals were set to close on October 10, this snowfall has blanketed the entire gurdwara complex, the Lakshman Temple, and the surrounding high-altitude valleys in a pristine white sheet of snow.
As the weather shifted in Chamoli district, snowfall commenced in the higher reaches. While rain continued through the night in the Joshimath area, heavy snowfall occurred on the high peaks of Hemkund Sahib, Badrinath Dham, and the world-famous tourist destination of Auli.
Following the snowfall, the mountains were draped in white; as the weather cleared and the sun came out in the morning, the snow-capped peaks glistened like silver. Images capturing these stunning scenes have emerged, showcasing the natural beauty of the mountains.
The landscape around Hemkund Sahib was transformed following the snowfall. The gurdwara complex and the surrounding high hills were covered in snow. The expanse of white, combined with the sunlight falling on the hills, further enhanced the area's beauty; it appeared as though nature had adorned Hemkund Sahib with ornaments of snow.
Sikh pilgrims visiting the site were treated to a mesmerising view of snow-capped peaks in every direction. Amidst the snowfall, this picturesque scene at Hemkund Sahib became a major attraction for the devotees.
Heavy snowfall occurred just a day before the portals of Hemkund Sahib were scheduled to close. Despite this, the pilgrims remained enthusiastic about paying their respects.
According to available data, over 3,70,000 devotees have visited Hemkund Sahib to offer prayers so far this year. Hemkund Sahib is a major pilgrimage site for the Sikh community, attracting a large number of devotees from across the country and abroad every year.
The changing weather has begun to impact temperatures in the hilly regions. By the second week of October, the cold has set in once again in high-altitude areas. With temperatures dropping in the early mornings and late evenings, people have started bringing out their warm clothing. The chill is felt earlier in the mountains compared to the plains; as a result, the cold weather has intensified following snowfall in the higher reaches.
The portals of the Hemkund Sahib shrine are scheduled to close for the winter season tomorrow, October 10. Just before this historic and sacred closing ceremony, nature has adorned the shrine beautifully.
While the snowfall has enhanced the aesthetic appeal of the gurdwara complex, the harsh weather conditions have also presented a challenge — biting cold — for both the administrators and the devotees. A significant drop in temperature has been recorded across the region due to persistent light rain in the lower areas of Chamoli and ongoing snowfall on the peaks.
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