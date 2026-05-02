ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of Punjab Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's 4th Death Anniversary, Police Declare Accused Jeevanjot As 'Innocent'

Mansa: In a significant development in the probe into the murder of Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the Special Investigation Team(SIT) of the Punjab Police has informed a court in Mansa that one of the accused named in the criminal conspiracy was found innocent during investigation.

Lawyer Satinder Pal Mittal representing Moose Wala's father said that police in its submission in the court on Friday, said that the accused Jeevanjot Jugnu had been found innocent in September last year. Jeevanjot, a resident of Mansa, was named in the alleged conspiracy along with three other accused over a purported social media post linked to Moose Wala's murder.

According to Mittal, police told the court that Jeevanjot's Facebook profile and all social media data were examined by cyber police, but no crime of any kind had been proven against him. Police further told the court that roles of three other accused Navjot Singh alias Jyoti Pandher, Kanwarpal Singh Grewal and Avtar Singh was still under probe. The four accused have been booked under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During the last hearing, Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh had sought the status report of the four accused including Jeevanjot named in the conspiracy part of the murder. The court has fixed the next hearing for May 22.