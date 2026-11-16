Ahead of Punjab Polls, Capt Amarinder Singh's Presence At Sonia's Memoir Launch Fuels Speculation
It is speculated that the former Punjab CM may return to Congress. However, Capt Singh denied to comment on it, reports Santu Das.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 10:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid speculations of his rejoining the Congress ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, former Punjab Chief Minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday attended the official launch of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love."
However, in response to a question whether he would rejoin the Congress, the former Punjab Chief Minister categorically stated that he has come to a social event and politics should not be brought into this.
The CPP chairperson formally launched her memoir along with her son and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and her daughter and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, at a hotel here.
The event witnessed participation of Chief Ministers from Congress and allies ruled states including Karnataka's DK Shivakumar, Telangana's Revanth Reddy, Kerala's VD Satheeshan, Jammu and Kashmir's Omar Abdullah, and Jharkhand's Hemant Soren, Tamil Nadu's C Joseph Vijay. Besides, prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc including Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Mamata All India Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee were present.
Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held early next year along with UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The tenure of the 120 member Punjab Assembly will come to an end on March 16. Captain Singh, who is considered to maintain a very cordial relationship with the Gandhi family, is likely to give a moral boost to the party workers in the state ahead of the polls.
During the event, Captain Singh was seated at the front row flanked by Hemant Soren and Meira Kumar. Captain Singh had left the Congress in November 2021 after he resigned as Chief Minister and floated a new party Punjab Lok Congress. He later joined the BJP.
The Congress is eyeing to oust the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the upcoming Assembly polls. The party has been aggressively campaigning and is leaving no stone unturned to return to power in the state.
Speaking on the occasion of her memoir launch, Sonia said she was deeply touched by the love and affection people have shown to her and it was truly overwhelming. "I am also deeply moved by the affection expressed in the comments, even by those who have criticised. It is necessary, too," she said in an apparent reference to BJP's criticism on her memoir.
In response to a question on what inspired her to write the memoir, the CPP Chairperson said, "I have always been very reticent about disclosing my inner feelings and what I feel about things, people and places. So, I sort of brushed it aside. But then, slowly, at the insistence of both Rahul and Priyanka, and a dear friend of mine, Manjulika Dubey, I finally relented. I said, 'Okay, let's write this story.'"
She said at the beginning, it was a bit difficult, but once she started everything came flooding back. The CPP chairperson said one of the One of the reasons for writing this memoir is that so much is being said about the Gandhi family. "Most of it is quite unreal and has nothing to do with the way we actually are. I think many here, my colleagues and friends in politics, have probably experienced the same. Stories and untruths are woven around you, and hurtful things are said that are nowhere near the truth," she said.
Sonia further said, "I thought this would be a way of expressing my feelings and sharing what I know about my family. Perhaps people would be open to listening to my story, too."
In her memoir, Sonia opens up with warmth and candor to narrate her remarkable life, from her childhood in small-town Italy, to the romance that brings her to India, to the shattering losses that will reshape not only her own future but also that of her adopted home.
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