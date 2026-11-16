ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead of Punjab Polls, Capt Amarinder Singh's Presence At Sonia's Memoir Launch Fuels Speculation

Sonia Gandhi at the launch of her memoir ( IANS )

New Delhi: Amid speculations of his rejoining the Congress ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, former Punjab Chief Minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday attended the official launch of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love."

However, in response to a question whether he would rejoin the Congress, the former Punjab Chief Minister categorically stated that he has come to a social event and politics should not be brought into this.

The CPP chairperson formally launched her memoir along with her son and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and her daughter and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, at a hotel here. The event witnessed participation of Chief Ministers from Congress and allies ruled states including Karnataka's DK Shivakumar, Telangana's Revanth Reddy, Kerala's VD Satheeshan, Jammu and Kashmir's Omar Abdullah, and Jharkhand's Hemant Soren, Tamil Nadu's C Joseph Vijay. Besides, prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc including Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Mamata All India Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee were present. Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held early next year along with UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The tenure of the 120 member Punjab Assembly will come to an end on March 16. Captain Singh, who is considered to maintain a very cordial relationship with the Gandhi family, is likely to give a moral boost to the party workers in the state ahead of the polls. During the event, Captain Singh was seated at the front row flanked by Hemant Soren and Meira Kumar. Captain Singh had left the Congress in November 2021 after he resigned as Chief Minister and floated a new party Punjab Lok Congress. He later joined the BJP. The Congress is eyeing to oust the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the upcoming Assembly polls. The party has been aggressively campaigning and is leaving no stone unturned to return to power in the state.