Ahead Of PM Modi's Tamil Nadu Visit, CM Stalin Lists Three Key Demands On Behalf Of Farmers

Thirdly, the existing packing size of 25 kg of Fortified Rice Kernels may be permitted to be increased to 50 kg, and the sample lot size may be increased from 10 MT to 25 MT, he said. Stalin said that the demands were urgent in nature and in the interest of the paddy farmers of Tamil Nadu.

Firstly, Stalin demanded that necessary orders may be issued to allow Tamil Nadu to revise the target of 16 Lakh MT of rice for current Kharif 2025-2026 season to the actual production and procurement levels for the (Kharif) season. Secondly, after the central teams came to Tamil Nadu for assessing the moisture content on 25.10.2025, orders have not yet been issued by the DFPD, GoI for relaxing the moisture content from 17 % to 22%, he said addin this needs to be done urgently.

In the letter shared by Stalin on social media Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu CM said that the state had recorded a bumper harvest this year and in view of the North East Monsoon, he was putting forth the three demands hoping that the PM, who is scheduled to visit Coimbatore on Wednesday, will consider them favourably.

Chennai: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu scheduled on Wednesday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to the PM putting forth three key demands on behalf of the farmers of the state.

In his letter, he said that Tamil Nadu, especially in the delta districts, had produced bumper paddy in the Kharif season this year. “As of the day before yesterday, the procurement of paddy, which was 4.81 lakh metric tons in 2024-2025 has increased to 14.11 lakh metric tons this year. This is a new record in the history of Tamil Nadu in the procurement of paddy in the Kharif season,” he said.

Further, according to the Tamil Nadu civil supplies Corporation, a total of 1,932 direct paddy procurement centres have been opened in the state till yesterday and a total of 14.11 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been procured from 1,86,674 farmers. A total of Rs. 3,559 crore has been disbursed to farmers for this. Last year, a total of only 4.83 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured through 1,095 direct procurement centres during the same period, as per the Tamil Nadu CM.

As per the government data, in the current paddy procurement season, the surplus paddy available for sale till August 2026 is expected to be 98.25 lakh metric tonnes. In terms of rice, it is 66.81 lakh metric tonnes. Last August, the state government had recommended to the Union Food and Public Distribution Department to fix the rice procurement target for Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-2026 at 20 lakh metric tonnes.

Currently, this Department has fixed the rice procurement target for KMS 2025-2026 at 16 lakh metric tonnes up to March 31. Stalin said that considering the record increase in production and productivity in paddy cultivation, the Tamil Nadu government should be allowed to revise the KMS 2025-2026 target of 16 lakh metric tonnes of rice, in line with the total quantity of paddy procured at the end of the Kharif season.

PM Modi's Coimbatore Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on 19 November. In the first leg of the two-state visit, the PM will first visit the holy shrine and Mahasamadhi of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, to offer his obeisance. As per the itinerary of the visit released by the PM office, PM Modi will participate in the Centenary Celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. On this occasion, he will release a Commemorative Coin and a set of Stamps honouring the life, teachings, and enduring legacy of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. He will also address the gathering during the programme.

The PM will then head to Coimbatore where he will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit in the afternoon. The Prime Minister will also release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to more than Rs 18,000 crore to support 9 crore farmers across the country and will also address a gathering on the occasion.