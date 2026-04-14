ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of Parliament Session For Increasing MP Seats, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Proposes 'Hybrid Model' To PM Modi

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proposing a "Hybrid Model" for Lok Sabha seat expansion as an alternative to the Centre's proposed pro-rata population-based plan.

In an open letter, Reddy warned that a purely population-driven increase to 850 seats would "irreversibly distort" India's federal balance, effectively punishing southern states for their decades of successful population control and human development.

CM Reddy suggested a formula inspired by the Supreme Court's 50-50 logic on reservation versus merit, designed to reward economic and developmental performance.

Half of the new seats are to be allocated on a pro-rata population basis. The remaining half will be distributed based on Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), public health outcomes, and other developmental metrics.

"Progress should not be penalised, and demographic expansion should not be rewarded... We are tired of paying taxes and then saying 'salaam' in Delhi," said Revanth Reddy.

"Regarding the Women's Reservation Bill, I state in unequivocal terms that the Indian National Congress fully supports the Women's Reservation Bill. Kindly immediately implement it for the Lok Sabha, as is, with the current 543 seats, and even for all State Assemblies. Political empowerment of women is not merely a legislative reform but a moral imperative of our polity," he wrote.

Reddy urged the government to implement the 33% Women's Reservation immediately within the existing 543 seats, rather than waiting for the 2029 polls or a seat increase.

He asserted that there have been delimitations previously in the nation without changing the number of seats and only changing the boundaries of constituencies within states, suggesting that the country can undertake that route.

Reddy flagged the proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats to 850 seats to be done using a pro rata basis as the "real contentious issue"

"I again emphasise that these three issues are distinctly separate and not connected. We totally support the reservation of 33 per cent seats for women, and will also support delimitation without increasing the number of seats," he explained.

He claimed that such a proposal to increase the Lok Sabha seats on either the population or pro rata model is not acceptable to many states, among them, southern states.

"I wish to bring to your notice our serious concerns regarding the proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats, which, if done on a pro rata basis, is fraught with dangers for the country," he said.

Citing the 1970s population control emphasis, Reddy argued that rewarding higher population growth with more seats, ignoring economic contribution, causes an irreversible federal imbalance. He warned of a systemic power shift, urging a "hybrid model" and immediate, separate implementation of women's reservation.

Going forward in the letter, he claimed that under the present proposal, southern states would be disadvantaged and politically unempowered. "The consequence of a pro rata model is not merely a statistical adjustment; it will result in a systemic shift in political power," he added.